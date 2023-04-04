"Hey Jude, don't feed the elk" – Colorado wildlife officers sing safety tips

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has recorded a set of song parodies to remind hikers and campers not to share their food with wildlife – and they're pretty good.

The organization shared its versions of Jolene, Hey Jude, and Imagine on Twitter (opens in new tab) to encourage visitors to take care as the spring thaw sets in, and animals become more active. There's also a take on Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit, which you can find via Out There Colorado (opens in new tab). All songs were performed by members of the CPW team.

We're trying to make this catchy so you remember (sound on!)All together now...🎵 🎵 Hey, Jude...Don't feed the elk 🎵 🎵 pic.twitter.com/AyiEwGA39oMarch 8, 2023 See more

🎵It's simple...just don't feed wildlife🎵 And do yourself a favor and listen to this with the SOUND ON pic.twitter.com/1ZiC88jlkFFebruary 24, 2023 See more

Alright...this is our 3rd song just for you all — give it a listen (sound on!)It's pretty simple — just don't feed wildlife 🎵 It isn't hard to do 🎵 pic.twitter.com/S8F4bq58X4March 23, 2023 See more

CPW explains (opens in new tab) that each song was inspired by real incidents of people feeding wildlife, which can be more harmful than helpful, even when there's still snow on the ground and natural food is scarce.

"Under Colorado law, feeding big game animals is illegal because it puts wildlife health and safety at risk, and many cities have implemented additional feeding restrictions for squirrels and rabbits," explains the organization. "Those in violation are subject to fines, and even worse, could cause the animal to become sick and die."

CPW reminds visitors never to approach, touch, or feed wild animals. Instead, enjoy watching wildlife from a safe distance (a pair of the best binoculars will help), and keep your dog on a leash and on trails. If you see an animal that looks sick or injured, don't try to intervene yourself. Instead, call your local wildlife office.