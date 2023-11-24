I used this Garmin watch to train for a marathon, and it's 32% off for Black Friday

I've been testing Garmin watches for years, and this is the one I chose when I was training for my first marathon. It's the Garmin Fenix 7S, and it's reduced to £405.99 for Black Friday. That's a saving of 32% off the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been.

I wanted a watch with serious training tools for monitoring work and recovery, plus respectable battery life, the ability to import training plans from TrainingPeaks, and a compact case that wouldn't get in the way or feel heavy on my wrist. The Fenix 7S ticked all the boxes, and it's been my constant companion ever since – and I certainly paid a lot more than this for it!

If the Fenix 7S doesn't quite suit your needs, there are huge discounts on the full Fenix 7 series at Amazon, including the new Fenix 7 Pro, which only launched in September.

