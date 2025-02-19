Igloo recalls over a million coolers after reports of "fingertip amputations" – here's what you need to know

The legacy camping brand says the tow handle on dozens of its models can cause serious injury

Leading camping cooler brand Igloo has launched a massive recall of its coolers due to a design flaw that might result in serious finger injury.

According to an alert by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Texas brand has recalled over a million coolers after discovering the flaw. The recalled coolers have a tow handle that can pinch the user's fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards.

Approximately 1,060,000 of these coolers have been sold in the United States between January 2019 and January 2025. An additional 47,000 were sold in Canada and another 23,000 in Mexico. There have been 12 reports of fingertip injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations.

This recall involves Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured prior to January 2024. If you own one of these coolers, you can check the bottom where the manufacturing date will be imprinted in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year imprinted inside the circle.

The recalled coolers have a tow handle and the word “IGLOO” is printed on the side. (Image credit: Igloo)

The recalled coolers have a tow handle and the word “IGLOO” is printed on the side. The coolers were sold in multiple color combinations, and the model number is located on labels affixed to the bottom of the cooler. You can check a full list of recalled models at the USCPSC website.

If you own one of these coolers, stop using it immediately and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

If you're seeking to replace your cooler in a comparable capacity and price range, the Igloo Max Cold Glide 110qt Cooler has a different handle design and is currently reduced to just $110 on Amazon.