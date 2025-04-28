Grumble no more, Yeti fans – the awesome Roadie 24 hard cooler just got the upgrade you've been begging for

Yeti fans have been complaining about the design of the brand's portable cooler, and the brand has listened

Yeti fans usually have nothing but praise to sing for the Austin-based cooler brand, but there is one small detail that many think is lacking on the popular Roadie 24 cooler – the lack of a drain plug.

The 24 was the smallest cooler in the portable Roadie lineup until the awesome Roadie 15 came along last year and stole that thunder. A few years ago, Yeti eliminated the drain plug from the 24 – a feature that remained present on the larger Roadie 48 and Roadie 60 – saying that it helped with ice retention.

The assumption was that the cooler, which with a 33-can capacity is designed for day trips and not long weekends, is small enough that you can just tip excess water out of it as the ice melts. Not all campers agree, however.

"My biggest complaint is the lack of a drain plug which makes it difficult to drain the water out from melted ice while the cooler still have items in it," writes one (slightly) unhappy camper of the cooler, which is tall enough to fit a bottle of wine upright and weighs over 13lbs. Another notes that as an elderly person, it's not a practical design.

Campers have bemoaned the elimination of the drain plug for years (Image credit: Yeti)

Don't get us wrong, the Roadie 24 has proved very popular, with an excellent 4.6-star rating among Yeti customers, but it seems as though the brand couldn't help but notice that the only reviews that knock a star off note the lack of a drain plug.

Making matters worse, when the smaller Roadie 15 came along with a BestDam drain plug, Reddit fans were up in arms.

"Logic Yeti, where is it?" writes one Yeti fan, while another shared a screenshot of a message from the brand saying there were no plans to change the design.

Well, that was eight months ago, and now it seems Yeti has relented. The Roadie 24 is available now to Yeti members, and it also boasts the addition of the same uber comfortable DoubleDuty Strap that makes the 15 so easy to haul.

The much-improved Yeti Roadie 24 will be on general sale in lots of lovely colors starting Tuesday, April 29 for $250 at Yeti, and we're seeing some great discounts around the web on the older model. So if you're not too fussed about the drain plug, bookmark this page and keep checking the deal below, as these prices are updated daily.