Defensive moose stomps, seriously injures runner in second attack in two days

The attacks follow a spate of unprovoked attacks by elk elsewhere in the state

Colorado officials have reportedly issued warnings to the public after two moose attacks occurred in the same Colorado town in two days.

According to reporting by the Loveland-Reporter Herald, at around 8:30 p.m. on June 3 a runner was attacked by a cow moose on Forest Trail in Winter Park. The incident resulted in serious injuries to the person's upper body, including their head and chest, sending them to the hospital for treatment.

The day prior, another Winter Park resident who goes by the handle @bigwallbd on Instagram shared that he and his dogs had been repeatedly stomped and kicked by a cow moose after they spooked her on their evening walk.

"Angry momma chased us down the street and in between some homes where she proceeded to kick and stomp all three of us," he writes, sharing that the moose was about 30 or 40 yards away when they startled her.

His dogs were clipped together on the same leash and couldn’t escape so he says he repeatedly rammed his shoulder into the moose to try to get her to release them.

"Honestly one of the most terrifying events I’ve had in decades."

In that instance, the dogs required treatment from a vet but he does not report seeking medical attention.

Cow moose have heightened protective instincts while their newborns are unable to move on their own (Image credit: Getty)

We've recently reported on an unprecedented spate of elk attacks in Estes Park, just outside Rocky Mountain National Park. Though neither elk nor moose are naturally aggressive creatures, they can become defensive in the spring when their calves are newborn.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging the public to be aware of their surroundings, give elk and moose a wide berth through the early summer and keep dogs on leash at all times.

"Cow elk and cow moose have heightened protective instincts while their newborns are unable to move on their own. Always leave young wildlife alone. While a calf may be unattended, the cow is most likely nearby gathering food," warns the department.

Read our article on what to do if you see a moose, and remember that if you're actively trying to view wildlife, you should always do so from a safe distance, using binoculars.