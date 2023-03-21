Mountain lion attacks Colorado man relaxing in hot tub

A man was attacked by a mountain lion last weekend while relaxing in a hot tub at a rental property in Colorado.

As outdoor sports site SnowBrains (opens in new tab) reports, the victim was soaking in the ground-level tub with his wife on Saturday evening, when he felt something grab his head. The couple eventually managed to scare the animal away by screaming, splashing, and using a flashlight until it backed off far enough for them to escape indoors.

The man suffered superficial scratches to the top of his head and near his ear, but wasn't injured badly enough to need medical treatment. The couple called the owner of the property, who happened to be an employee of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, to report the incident.

"The couple did the right thing by making noise and shining a light on the lion. Although this victim had only minor injuries, we take this incident seriously," said area wildlife manager Sean Shepherd. "We have alerted neighbors and posted signs warning of lion activity."

CBS News (opens in new tab) explains that officials are monitoring mountain lion activity in the area, have set a trap, and are hoping to catch the animal.

Mountain lion safety

Attacks by mountain lions are rare, and the animals generally prefer to avoid humans. Shepherd says that the animal likely saw the man's head moving at ground level, and didn't realize he was a person.

If you know you there are likely to be mountain lions in the area, make sure you stay aware of your surroundings at all times, and don't block out sounds with headphones. It's important to be particularly careful at dawn and dusk, when the big cats are most active.

Assuming you are facing a mountain lion head-on, back away slowly and avoid making any sudden movements that may alarm the animal. Keep watching it, and don't turn your back. Never run, as this can trigger the mountain lion's instinct to chase and attack,

