Much-loved grizzly bear dies after being hit by vehicle in national park – her cub is still missing

A popular grizzly bear known as Grizzly 399, resident of Grand Teton National Park near Yellowstone National Park, has sadly been fatally struck by a car south of Jackson, Wyoming. The accident happened on Highway 26/89 and 399 was later identified by her ear tags and microchip.

The oldest-known reproducing female grizzly bear had a yearling cub with her at the time of the collision, whose whereabouts is now unknown. Park rangers don’t believe it was involved in the accident but are monitoring the area.

Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins said, "Grizzly bear 399 has been perhaps the most prominent ambassador for the species. She has inspired countless visitors into conservation stewardship around the world and will be missed.”

Grizzly bear 399 and cub Spirit emerge from hibernation in May 2023 (Image credit: National Park Service)

Followers were quick to take to social media to express their sorrow and messages of hope for the cub’s wellbeing, with almost 600 messages amassing in less than 24 hours.

Patty Hudson Riordan said: Such heartbreaking news. So incredibly sad. Grateful for the opportunity to have seen her in May. Thanks for the memories, Queen of the Tetons.

Tee Tucker posted: I waited for her every spring, hopeful that we’d get another summer of watching her simply being the magnificent creature that she was. When she showed up last spring with Spirit, I was so excited. I hope that Spirit is found safe.

BK Gill called for change: This would be a good time to raise funds for wildlife corridor bridges and figure out how to enforce speeding laws in high wildlife traffic areas, so that she did not die in vain.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Posted by GrandTetonNPS on



The accident comes as plans for two overpasses to stop animals getting hit by cars in Yellowstone move a step closer to fruition, with government funding awarded.

The overpasses would provide a safe way for animals to cross over the highway near Dome Mountain, an area of frequent animal collisions.

Elsewhere, figures have been released on vehicle collisions with grizzly bears from the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team:

From 2009-2023, there have been 49 grizzly bear mortalities (due to vehicle collisions in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE).

This equates to 3.3 bears per year.

In 2024 so far there have been two grizzly bear mortalities from vehicle strikes in Yellowstone.

Currently, there are at least 1,923 grizzly bears in the 48 lower US states.