New Garmin device gets FCC approval – is a sports watch coming this week?

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved a new Garmin device for sale in the US, adding to the speculation that a new watch may be released very soon. The device has the ID 04714, which isn't one we've seen used before.

The FCC is the body that certifies electronic products for sale in the United States, ensuring that they meet the limits for ionizing radiation. It publishes a list of devices that have been approved recently, plus reports explaining the methodology and results of testing in an accredited lab.

The reports on Garmin's new device I spotted have been heavily redacted, and doesn't mention explicitly that the device being tested is a watch. Instead, it is described as "a mobile device for collecting and sharing data with the user and nearby electronic devices", which is used in close proximity to the user.

However, the documentation also describes how a user can access the digital label explaining that the device is FCC certified, which matches how this works for Garmin watches: hold the menu button (B), then scroll down to the cog icon and select System > About.

There's otherwise little data to be gleaned, though it's mentioned that the device has NFC, so it may be compatible with Garmin Pay.

Put these reports together with the details about a new Garmin Forerunner that leaked on the company's own website last week, it seems we may be getting a new watch very soon.