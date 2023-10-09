Yeti launches new smaller backpack cooler and cool bag for outdoor adventures
The new bags will keep all your drinks and snacks perfectly chilled, with a super tough leakproof construction
Yeti has launched a pair of new soft-sided coolers that make carrying drinks and snacks easier on backcountry adventures. The Yeti Hopper M Series backpack coolers and cool bags are now available in four sizes for fall camping trips and next summer's beach days.
The new Yeti Hopper M12 Backpack Soft Cooler can hold up to 20 cans, and has a list price of $275/£275. It's a more compact alternative to the existing M20 Backpack Soft Cooler, which lets you easily carry up to 36 cans, and is priced at $325/£325.
If you'd rather carry your snacks and drinks over your shoulder, Yeti has released a smaller version of its popular Hopper cool bag. The Yeti Hopper M15 Cool Bag can hold up to 32 cans, and costs $300/£300.
Need something roomier? The company has also updated the larger M30 Cool Bag, which will keep up to 42 cans or 13 wine bottles nicely chilled and costs $350/£350.
In the market for a new Yeti cooler, bottle, or mug? Here at Advnture we're rounding up all the best Yeti deals in this year's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, and hand-picking the best Black Friday Yeti deals in November, so stick with us to make sure you don't miss out.
- The best camping coolers: tested to the limit on summer days
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).
Most Popular
By Cat Ellis
By Julia Clarke
By Julia Clarke
By Julia Clarke