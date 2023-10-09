Yeti launches new smaller backpack cooler and cool bag for outdoor adventures

Yeti has launched a pair of new soft-sided coolers that make carrying drinks and snacks easier on backcountry adventures. The Yeti Hopper M Series backpack coolers and cool bags are now available in four sizes for fall camping trips and next summer's beach days.

The new Yeti Hopper M12 Backpack Soft Cooler can hold up to 20 cans, and has a list price of $275/£275. It's a more compact alternative to the existing M20 Backpack Soft Cooler, which lets you easily carry up to 36 cans, and is priced at $325/£325.

(Image credit: Yeti)

If you'd rather carry your snacks and drinks over your shoulder, Yeti has released a smaller version of its popular Hopper cool bag. The Yeti Hopper M15 Cool Bag can hold up to 32 cans, and costs $300/£300.

Need something roomier? The company has also updated the larger M30 Cool Bag, which will keep up to 42 cans or 13 wine bottles nicely chilled and costs $350/£350.

(Image credit: Yeti)

