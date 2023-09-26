Nine over-excited tourists mob bison for photos at Yellowstone National Park

A crowd of nine people have been caught on camera swarming around a bison at Yellowstone National Park, despite the danger of approaching the animals – particularly during their mating season.

The incident was recorded by Instagram user jen_thetravelrn and shared via TouronsOfYellowstone, which calls out bad behavior at US National Parks, often involving wildlife. Other recent close calls have included a person taunting a bull elk by bugling at it, trying to pet a bison, and using a drone to chase a bear out of a tree.

In the video, Jen and a companion remark that they had seen picture of people doing similarly careless things on Instagram, and are now witnessing it in person.

"It's like, who are these people that do this?" she says. "They're right there."

As the National Park Service (NPS) explains, bison rutting season lasts from June to September at Yellowstone. It's a great time to witness the males bellowing and wallowing, raising great clouds of dust as they compete for dominance and the right to mate. It's an amazing spectacle, but the animals are particularly unpredictable at this time of year, making it more important than ever to keep a safe distance.

Bison safety

The NPS recommends staying at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from bison at all times, and taking particular care during the spring when cows are protecting their calves, and during the rut in the fall.

If you're not sure how far that is, you can estimate by closing one eye, holding out your arm, and giving the bison a thumbs-up. If you can completely hide an animal behind your thumb, you're at a safe distance to keep watching. A pair of binoculars or a monocular will give you the best view.

"Give bison space when they are near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area," says the NPS. "If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity. "

You can also get an idea of a bison's temperament by paying attention to its body language. Pawing the ground, grunting, and making bluff charges are all signs that you are too close and should back up to a safe distance.

"A bull's tail also indicates mating status and behavior," explains the NPS. "A tail held high in a "question mark" fashion indicates a threat or challenge."

For more advice, see our guides how to avoid being gored by a bison and wildlife safety: eight tips for unexpected encounters.