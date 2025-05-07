"A literal trailblazer": Brooks reissues iconic Cascadia 1 trail shoe that powered Scott Jurek to multiple podiums

The trail running world, it seems, is feeling nostalgic. First, Hoka dipped into the archives with a re-release of the legendary Speedgoat 2, and now Brooks has reissued its most iconic trail shoe.

The Brooks Cascadia 1 trail running shoe was first released all the way back in 2004, only a year after the first UTMB race and before trail running became the runaway global success it is today.

Designed with ultra running legend Scott Jurek, the Seattle-based brand positioned itself at the forefront of the trail scene with the first Cascadia, which is now in its 18th iteration 21 years on.

The Brooks Cascadia 1 reissue has the same zero drop as the original and a rock plate to protect your feet (Image credit: Brooks)

The brand says the reissue has remained largely true to its "ready for anything" design, that it calls "a literal trailblazer." The Brooks Cascadia 1 reissue has the same zero drop as the original and a rock plate to protect your feet from sharp trail hazards over long distances. It's still got what the brand calls its Pivot Posting System, which it says provides stabilizing suspension on both sides of the heel and forefoot.

HydroFlow cushioning in the midsole is still built for comfort on long runs, but has seen an update with newer technology that is more forgiving.

The (slightly) updated Brooks Cascadia 1 is available now from Brooks for $140 in throwback Moonbeam/Black/Camellia and Yellow/Black/Moonbeam colorways.