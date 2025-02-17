Aurora Borealis dazzles hikers in Alaska - here’s how you can catch a glimpse for yourself

Stunning views of the Aurora Borealis have wowed hikers in Alaska over the past few days, appearing in freezing conditions over trails near the city of Fairbanks.

The dazzling natural phenomenon occurs when charged particles from the sun interact with Earth's magnetic field. Otherwise known as the Northern Lights, the Aurora Borealis is visible on clear nights in parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

See for yourself

On average, the Aurora Borealis is visible four out of every five nights in Alaska, during its peak season. However, getting a clear, uninterrupted look can get a little tricky. Here are our top tips to help you get the best view of this colorful light show.

Visit during the peak season: The Aurora Borealis can be seen from late August to mid-April but is strongest around the equinoxes, when the Earth's Axis is tilted neither away from nor towards the sun. These occur in late March and September and present a great opportunity for Aurora Borealis viewing.

Get away from man-made light pollution: Bright city lights can worsen your view of the Aurora Borealis by overpowering the stunning light show. For the best view, get out of the city and onto the trails. The more remote you are, the better the visibility will be.

Check the weather forecast: Clouds and fog can obscure the glowing lights, so check ahead of time and pick a clear night.

Avoid a full moon: Like man-made light pollution, the bright rays of a full moon are often overpowering. Aim to avoid full moon nights for an unobstructed view of the Aurora Borealis.

Stay up late: The best viewing times are usually between 10 pm and 2am, so be prepared to miss your bedtime and wait a while for the lights.

The Aurora Borealis over Fox Lake in the Yukon, Canada (Image credit: Getty Images)

For more on how to view the Aurora Borealis, check out our expert guide.

