"No finish lines, no pressure, just epic routes" – Love Trails launches running and adventure festival in Croatia

If you missed out on tickets to the Love Trails festival in the Gower Peninsula this summer, don't worry – the festival has announced a new event to take place in Croatia this fall.

After three successful years in Wales, the Love Trails brand is bringing its unique non-competitive adventure festival to the Adriatic Sea, with five days of curated running and hiking experiences from challenging technical trails to scenic coastal routes.

"No finish lines, no pressure, just epic routes and an unbeatable atmosphere," say the organizers of event, to take place on the island of KRK where a mountainous coastline meets the Adriatic Sea.

Participants can start the day with breathwork and sunrise sea swims, recover from running and hiking with open-air music, or lose the trail shoes and go rock climbing, sea kayaking and wild swimming.

Love Trails Croatia takes place from September 30 to October 5, and ticket packages include accommodation. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 9 at 11am GMT. You can sign up at lovetrailscroatia.com for early access.

To reach Krk, you can fly into Rijeka Airport or travel by bus or car over a bridge from the mainland. Make sure to read our expert guide on how to pack for an active vacation without checking a bag before you go.