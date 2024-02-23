Deckers X Lab blazes new trails with launch of “super trekker” Enduro Max
The Enduro Max draws inspiration from mountaineers and trail runners alike to take you further, faster – It’s like La Sportiva and Hoka had a baby
Footwear designer Deckers X Lab has launched the new Enduro Max, a “category-creating concept” that draws inspiration from climbing shoes and trail running shoes alike to take you further, faster.
Durable enough to take on steep terrain while light enough to turn a walk into a run, the Enduro Max is in a category of its own, though the brand itself is classing it as a “super trekker”. Superior grip and confident strides come courtesy of a Vibram Litebase outsole and cleats built in individual pods. Advanced materials come together in the midsole: a V-shaped carbon plate, nitro-infused shell, and heel-to-toe rocker.
Laced up, the Enduro Max aims to deliver mountain-conquering stability, responsiveness, and plush cushioning. The brand also claims that the new shoe eliminates the need for a break-in period. EcoTan suede, generous heel cushioning, E-TPEE sockliner and PORON Pad combine to provide ultimate shock-absorption and footfall control.
Available in two heights, the mid-height Enduro Max also features GORE-TEX® to keep feet dry.
“At Deckers X Lab we test both technical concepts and new categories. The Enduro Max is part of the first generation of ‘super trekkers’ and is about going further, farther, faster,” says Jean-Luc Diard, Global VP, Innovation at Deckers Outdoor Group. “In the same spirit that you can find in motorbikes, we consider this the first super trekker shoe to combine all the elements that you expect from mountaineering shoes and trail running shoes.”
The Enduro Max is available for women and men in two heights: low for $199 (US) and mid for $249 (US), with half sizes offered. For more information about the shoe, check out deckersxlab.com.
