One of Europe’s busiest mountains will continue using its native name after strong support from locals and visitors

Formerly known as Mount Snowdon, Yr Wyddfa in North Wales is visited by around 600,000 people every year

The world-famous Yr Wyddfa mountain, formerly known as Mount Snowdon, will continue to use its native name to better engage hikers with Welsh language and culture.

Perched in North Wales, Yr Wyddfa – pronounced 'Uhr with va'– is the country's highest peak. Officials made the change from the English Snowdon, which has been used for over 900 years, in November 2022 in an effort to help preserve the peak’s rich Welsh heritage. The decision came after a five-thousand-strong petition urged officials to formalize the use of the Welsh name.

Now, according to a new report, the 3,559ft (1,085m) peak will be indefinitely referred to as Yr Wyddfa, after many businesses and media outlets began calling the park by its native name and surveys revealed strong support from locals and visitors.

In alignment with the move, the peak's region, which was formerly known as Snowdonia National Park, is now referred to as Eryri, pronounced 'eh ruh ree', while all signs bearing the English name will soon be removed and replaced with a new, yet to be approved Welsh logo.

Mist in Eryri, near the Yr Wyddfa summit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Explaining the initial move, a statement from Naomi Jones, Head of Cultural Heritage at Eryri read: “We have historic names in both languages (English and Welsh), but we are eager to consider the message we wish to convey about place names, and the role they have to play in our current cultural heritage by promoting the Welsh language as one of the National Park’s special qualities.”

“By referring to our most renowned landmarks by their Welsh names we give people from all over the world the opportunity to engage with the Welsh language and its rich culture,” Jones concluded.

Yr Wyddfa is one of Europe’s busiest mountains, (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hiking Yr Wyddfa

Visited by some 600,000 hikers each year, Yr Wyddfa is one of Europe’s busiest mountains, with six different routes offering ascents of various difficulties.

Although the ascent is mostly hiking, Yr Wyddfa is considered to be a challenging route for the inexperienced, taking six to eight hours to complete, including around four hours of uphill trekking. Difficulties are exacerbated in the winter seasons, when shorter days and cold conditions require further preparation.

If you’re considering a trip to Yr Wyddfa, make sure to check the weather forecast, wear appropriate footwear such as hiking boots with good traction, and wear or carry protective clothing including a waterproof jacket and an insulating layer like a fleece jacket. Always bring ample supplies and emergency equipment.

For more advice, check out our expert safety guide to winter hiking.