Coloradan "swiped at from behind" by bear while enjoying morning walk

A Colorado walker has been attacked by a black bear in the resort town of Steamboat Springs, where we reported on cute bear cubs climbing ski towers just last month.

According to a news release, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials were notified about the incident at around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The person, who has not been identified, reported that they had been "swiped at from behind" by a bear while on their morning walk.

"The victim reported to the wildlife officer that they had been walking on the path connecting Walton Creek Road and Mt. Werner Circle near the ski resort and noticed a yearling cub in the area. They then felt a swipe from behind and were knocked to the ground where they received scrapes to their arm from falling."

The victim was able to complete their walk before alerting wildlife officials and receiving first aid.

Bear attacks on humans are rare, particularly among the black bears that inhabit Colorado, but interactions do increase in the spring when bears are protecting their young – on Sunday, visitor in Grand Teton National Park was seriously injured by a grizzly bear.

CPW took the opportunity to remind Coloradans to be bear aware. Keep your dog on a leash and if you see a bear don’t run. Instead, stay calm and slowly back away until the bear is out of sight. If you see cubs, you should leave the area immediately to give them space as the mother is likely to be close by. Read our article on what to do if you meet a bear for more information.