Grand Teton National Park visitor seriously injured in "surprise" grizzly bear attack

The man was airlifted to hospital following the encounter

A visitor at Grand Teton National Park has been seriously injured after an encounter with two grizzly bears.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, the 35-year-old male park visitor was "seriously injured by a bear" on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place in the area of the Signal Mountain Summit Road, a scenic drive with hiking trails.

Park rangers and search and rescue personnel provided emergency medical care at the scene before airlifting the man to an ambulance which transported him to hospital.

"Law enforcement rangers and park biologists believe the incident was a surprise encounter with two grizzly bears, with one of the bears contacting and injuring the visitor," states the report.

The man is reported to be in stable condition and "expected to fully recover" from his injuries. The Signal Mountain Summit Road and Signal Mountain Trail are currently closed to all public entry.

Signal Mountain is home to both black and grizzly bears (Image credit: Chase Dekker Wild-Life Images)

According to the GTNP website, Signal Mountain is home to both black and grizzly bears and both animals are often seen in the area. Park officials remind visitors to practice bear awareness in the park at all times with the following advice:

Be alert and aware of your surroundings.

Make noise, especially in areas with limited visibility or when sound is muffled (e.g., near streams or when it is windy).

Carry bear spray, know how to use it, and keep it readily accessible.

Hike in groups of three or more people.

Do not run. Back away slowly if you encounter a bear.

You can learn more in our article on what to do if you meet a bear if you're going to be recreating in bear country.