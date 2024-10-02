Rab's award-winning new Cirrus Ultra Insulated hoodie is its lightest and warmest loose-fill synthetic jacket yet
The jacket boasts do-it-all mountain insulation for adventures in the harshest conditions
British outdoor brand Rab has launched its "lightest and warmest" synthetic loose fill jacket to date, just in time for harsh winter weather.
The Cirrus Ultra Hoody has already won an award from the Outdoor Industries Association for its performance in extreme winter conditions. Where even the best down jackets can fail in wet conditions, this jacket relies on bodymapped PrimaLoft ThermoPlume+ synthetic insulation to keep you warm on winter adventures such as mountaineering. PrimaLoft closely mimics down’s lofting properties and resists clumping, even after washing, which means you'll stay warm even in a wet winter storm.
Additionally, the jacket is equipped with Rab’s heat-reflective TILT technology, which works in the same way as emergency blankets do to reflect your body heat back to you.
If you do meet with wet winter weather, the Pertec Quantum Pro Fabric is treated with fluorocarbon-free DWR to help deflect the elements and makes this jacket highly windproof.
A helmet-compatible hood with stiffened peak offers increased protection for ice climbing and ski touring, and a durable design stands up to the toughest of adventures. That's a lot of protection packed into a design that tips the scale at 548 grams for a men's medium, and 494 grams for a women's size 10.
Rab is an industry leader in sustainability, and the Cirrus Ultra uses PFAS-free 100% post-consumer recycled material in the insulation as well as the lining and the total recycled content of this jacket is 87%.
The Rab Cirrus Ultra Hoody is available now in both men's and women's sizing for $265 / £230.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.