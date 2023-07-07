Reebok unveils new Nano X3 Adventure training shoes for the CrossFit box and beyond

Reebok has launched a new edition of its Nano X Adventure training shoe, designed to handle gym and outdoor workouts alike. The Reebok Nano X3 Adventure has a similar versatile design to last year's Nano X2 TR Adventure, but with a new Vibram Ecostep Recycle Evo outsole that offers better durability and traction, and is made from 30% recycled rubber to reduce reliance on virgin materials.

The shoe's upper is also tougher, and the vamp mesh is now water resistant to handle light rain or workouts on wet grass while remaining breathable.

The updated Lift and Run (L&R) chassis system is designed to strike a tricky balance, providing enough stability for weightlifting, with sufficient cushioning for sprints and shuttle runs.

Finally, the new 3D-molded tongue and collar help make sure the shoe is comfortable right out of the box, with no rubbing.

The Nano X3 Adventure will be available direct from Reebok and from retailers worldwide from July 14. It will be offered in in three men's and three women's colorways, with more options coming later.