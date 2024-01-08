Reebok launches revamped, more breathable Nano X4 fitness shoe

Reebok has launched a new iteration of its versatile Nano fitness shoe, which will take you from the Crossfit box to the street, and back again.

With the Nano X4, Reebok has focused on breathability, which is especially important for a shoe made to be worn indoors and out. The upper is made from a new Flexweave material, with a ventilation panel in the midfoot.

It has the same Lift and Run chassis system as the Nano X3, which provides support when lifting, and cushioning when running and jumping. It has a redesigned TPU heel clip, a drop of 7mm, and tips the scale at 12.1oz.

The Reebok Nano X4 will go on sale on January 12 direct from Reebok and at third-party retailers, with prices starting at $140.

(Image credit: Reebok)

When I reviewed the Reebok Nano X3 back in March last year, I was particularly impressed by its stability and thoughtfully positioned padding, which make it a good choice for gym work and short runs. It's a reasonably priced shoe, and if your training plan includes runs further than 5km, I suggest pairing it with a budget running shoe like the Reebok Floatride Energy 4 for a versatile combo that'll cover all your bases.

I liked the X3's two-layer construction, with breathable mesh on top of a soft, smooth sockliner for comfort and protection, so I'm interested to see how the updated material compares. I hope to put the new shoe through its paces and bring you a full review soon.