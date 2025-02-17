Rescue teams brave "heavy snow and strong winds" searching for missing snowboarder who vanished on Vail mountain

A major search is underway in heavy snow and high winds for a missing snowboarder who vanished on Vail mountain in Colorado.

Connor Gill, 26, of the Denver area scanned his lift pass at 8:50 a.m. Friday morning and hasn't been seen since. According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, he was reported overdue at approximately 4:30 p.m. that same day.

"The team from Vail Mountain Rescue and Vail Ski Patrol initiated their response based on the party's last known location and knowing the area commonly rode by the missing individual," says ECSO.

That area is believed to be around Avanti on the front side of the mountain where Gill is commonly known to ride.

The mountain has seen over three feet of snow in the last week, and 27 inches have fallen in the last 48 hours alone. Snow combined with high winds has made search conditions challenging for teams, who are using cellphone pings, search dogs, and drones when they can.

Gill is described as six feet tall and weighs 195 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to have been wearing an orange ski suit with blue accents on the top part, a grey helmet, and was riding on a Salomon snowboard.

In 2019, Yulong Chen, a 55-year-old skier from China disappeared while skiing Vail's back bowls in a snowstorm. His remains were found six months later.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you have any information on Gill, please call Vail Dispatch at 970-479-2201.

The mountain has seen over three feet of snow in the last week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Safety on the slopes

Though skiing is an inherently risky activity, there are several things you can do to help keep yourself safer. Always wear a helmet and if possible, ski with a friend. Skiing within your ability and staying on the ski runs is usually safer than leaving for the trees, where you may encounter more obstacles, deeper snow and the possibility of tree wells.

Let someone know your plans and even though an avalanche transceiver is not usually advised for in-bounds skiing, wearing clothing or gear equipped with a RECCO reflector can help ski patrol locate you.

If you're not carrying a Personal Locator Beacon, keep your phone within easy reach and take steps to make sure it stays charged. The Helly Hansen Elevation Infinity 2.0 Ski Shell Jacket has a Life Pocket on the chest that helps protect your phone from the cold and keeps it within reach. Read our tips on skiing safety and how to keep your phone from dying in the cold.