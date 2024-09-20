"Check your pup's paw pads" – rescue teams urge owner caution after carrying dog in distress off strenuous hiking trail

The 7-year-old lab made it 5 miles into the hike before needing aid

An exhausted dog with paw damage had to be carried down a mountain trail this week, prompting dog rescue volunteers to remind hikers about the risks and responsibilities involved in hiking with a dog.

According to a Facebook post, New Hampshire Paw Rescue was notified by the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) about the situation just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday. The report stated that Crosby, a 7-year-old golden retriever, required assistance at elevations of about 3,250 feet on the Old Bridle Path on the west side of Franconia Ridge.

"While on a strenuous hike of the Franconia Ridge Loop, Crosby’s owner noticed him slowing down and taking longer breaks approximately 5 miles into the almost 9 mile hike," writes NHPR.

Crosby was hiking with his owner and another dog and the three took a break at the AMC’s Greenleaf Hut when he started to show signs of distress. After resting, the trio was able to make it nearly one mile down the trail, but then he was unable to continue "due to exhaustion and soft tissue damage on his paw pads."

Volunteers set off up the trail at 5 p.m. and report that other hikers helped to carry the 110lb dog downhill in the meantime

The Franconia Ridge Loop is a challenging 9-mile hike, with elevation gains of around 3,400 feet. It is exposed to the elements for long stretches, and is very rocky underfoot.

"These factors, combined with warmer than average September temperatures, proved to be too much for a large Golden Retriever like Crosby."

With only three hours of daylight remaining, the weather was stable but the hiker hadn't brought a headlamp or the gear required for any member of their party to remain comfortable on the mountain, according to the NHPR.

Volunteers set off up the trail at 5 p.m. and report that other hikers helped to carry the 110lb dog downhill in the meantime. When members of the NHPR reached Crosby, they transported him the rest of the way on a type of stretcher where he received medical attention

"Crosby’s paws were bandaged, covered by booties, and he jumped into his owner’s vehicle to rest and head home," writes the NHPR, adding that Crosby’s owner was planning to seek veterinary care.

Hiking safely with your dog

The incident prompted the volunteer crew to issue some important reminders for hiking with your dog:

Make sure to take the hiking essentials for all mountain hikes, including warm/protective clothing, a headlamp, map, food, water, and a first aid kit.

Be conservative with your dog’s hiking ability, especially with larger and older dogs. Stay on easy/moderate terrain until you and your dog have more experience.

Pack a dog rescue harness, dog first aid supplies and paw booties like these ones on Amazon, which can enable a dog to walk out with minor paw pad damage.

Check your pup's paw pads frequently, and address any paw pad damage before it gets worse. Keep in mind that dogs don’t often show early signs of paw distress and may only exhibit symptoms when it is severe.

Be cautious in temperatures above 70°F and consider avoiding any strenuous activities above 80 °F.

If you're planning on taking your pooch out on the trail and don't know where to begin, read our article 8 things I wish a I knew before I started hiking with my dog. With the weather turning colder soon, you may also want to read up on how to protect your dog's paws on winter hikes.