"Sadly, I’ve lost many of my sponsors" – ultra runner Stian Angermud to return to the trail after settling doping allegations

The Norwegian world champion has maintained his innocence for over a year

A Norwegian ultra runner who tested positive for a banned substance following his win in the 55km OCC race at the 2023 UTMB has announced he has settled his case.

Stian Angermund, who has won several world championship medals in recent years, announced in February that he was "utterly bewildered" after testing positive for Chlortalidone, a diuretic that can be used to mask the traces of performance-enhancing drugs in the bloodstream. He was banned from racing for the remainder of 2024 while an investigation was underway.

"These past months have been the most difficult and challenging of my sporting career," said Angermund at the time.

"I haven’t used any medications or supplements, nor have I ever taken or misused drugs. Where could this possibly have come from?"

On New Year's Day, the runner took to Instagram to announce he has received a settlement offer from the French Anti-Doping Association (AFLD) which will allow him to resume competition immediately.

"They are offering a 16-month suspension, which would mean that if I accept, my suspension would be over immediately, as I’ve already served 16 months during this long process of proceedings."

According to Angermund, the chlorthalidone found in his sample was due to contamination, not performance-enhancing misuse.

"I cannot see what doping scenario (substance, number of administrations) could have been used in the 5 - 10 days following that competition that the athlete would have tried to mask with chlorthalidone," concludes AFLD expert, Professor Dr. Michel Audran.

"Furthermore, given the athlete’s knowledge of doping, they would not have chosen chlorthalidone, knowing that its elimination is very slow."

Angermund reveals he was hoping for a “No Fault” conclusion as that would have resulted in no ban, but explains that the anti-doping rules make that outcome virtually impossible without a source for the substance.

"Sadly, I’ve lost many of my sponsors, including Asics, resulting in the loss of my salary and race bonuses," says Angermund.

"Despite this, I’m aiming for a strong 2025, with new possibilities, new goals, and hopefully new sponsors."

The 38-year-old has racked up an impressive scoreboard in the last eight years on the trails. He won the 40k distances at the 2021 Amazing Thailand World Mountain and Trail Running Championships and holds two gold medals from the 2016 Skyrunning Championships.