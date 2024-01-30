Saucony launches Guide 17 shoe with extra cushioning and improved motion control

Saucony has revealed the Guide 17 – an updated version of its daily stability road running shoe, with a new design intended to guide your foot from strike to toe-off.

The Saucony Guide 17 has a broader platform than its predecessor, with higher sidewalls and a lower center line, with a rocker shaped sole unit. The aim, according to the company, was to create an asymmetrical design that effectively centers your foot while also providing comfort and and protection during everyday training.

The midsole features an extra stack of of Saucony's PWRRUN foam for maximal cushioning, and a PWRRUN+ sockliner made from soft but resilient polyurethane. It has a heel drop of 6mm, and weighs an average of 9.4oz (269g) in men's sizes, and 8.1oz (232g) for women.

The Guide 17 will be available to buy from February 1 in a range of colors, with a suggested retail price of £135 (about $170).