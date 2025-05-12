Technical trail shoes for a comfortable run: save almost $40 off the Arc'teryx Sylan Pro trail running shoes

Race through the trails in these Arc'teryx running shoes

The best trail running shoes combine sturdy protection and reliable traction with a comfy build to help you bounce around the trails and enjoy running in the wild.

If you're in the market for technical trail running shoes this summer, check out this wilderness-ready pair from Arc'teryx.

The Sylan Pro trail running shoes feature plenty of protection, support, and underfoot traction, and they're now available in men's and women's sizes for just $161.73 at REI.

Built for uneven and unpredictable terrain, these trail running shoes include protective rock plates that sit beneath the shock-absorbent EVA and Polyolefin midsoles to ward off rocks and other trail waste. Atop the shoes, integrated tongue pockets hide your laces to prevent any snagging.

The grippy Vibram rubber outsoles feature an aggressive 6mm lug design, so you can stay upright whether running up rocky mountains or through muddy valleys.

The Sylan Pro trail running shoes are also lightweight. Despite multiple trail-friendly features, these Arc'teryx shoes weigh just 1lb 5oz (584g) thanks to their fine nylon and polyurethane-coated recycled polyester uppers.

These race-ready shoes are available in the vibrant Solaris/Black colorway.

Arc'teryx men's Sylan Pro trail running shoes: $200 $161.73 at REI

Save $38 These Arc'teryx trail running shoes aim to keep you upright, protected, and comfortable on harsh, uneven trails. They feature grippy rubber Vibram outsoles with sizable 6mm lugs, which dig into wet terrain and maximize stability.

Arc'teryx women's Sylan Pro trail running shoes: $200 $161.73 at REI

Save $38 The Sylan Pro trail running shoes are built for all manner of conditions on the trails, boasting sturdy rock plates to protect your feet from potentially harmful rocks and debris in the wilderness.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Arc'teryx trail running shoes deals where you are.

These prices are updated daily, so you can get the most bang for your buck.