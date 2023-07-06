Saucony launches Kinvara Pro – a carbon plate running shoe for everyday training

Saucony has launched a new road running shoe that's made for everyday training, but has the same carbon plate technology you'd expect from an ultralight race day shoe. The Saucony Kinvara Pro

Personally, I love the feel of a carbon plate shoe, and I'm certainly guilty of using race shoes for everyday runs they weren't intended for, likely reducing their lifespan significantly. They're just more fun, whether you're running or the flat or tackling hills where the stiff but springy midsole helps propel you up and over, so a tougher shoe with the same materials is an interesting prospect.

In terms of looks, the Kinvara Pro closely resembles the Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 (which is built for races and fast workouts) but with a more robust upper and outsole. It also has a wider platform than the Endorphin Pro, which is intended to accommodate a wider variety of foot strikes and should make the shoe feel more stable.

It uses the same Speedroll technology, which helps your foot roll forward gently and naturally, but the carbon plate starts at the midfoot rather than running the entire length for more flexibility towards the toe.

This sturdier design adds a little weight, but the Kinvara Pro is still definitely light for an everyday training shoe. The average men's shoe weighs 9.5oz/269g while the women's is 8.5oz/240g. For comparison, the race-ready Endorphin Pro 3 weighs 7.2oz/204g for men and 6.2oz/176g for women.

The Kinvara Pro will be available from August 1 direct from Saucony and selected third-party stores. We'll be testing it very soon, and will bring you a full review as soon as we've finished putting the new shoe through its paces.