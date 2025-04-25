Yes, you read it right – grab these awesome shoes for less than $70 right now

We scour the internet daily to find the best outdoor deals for you, and sometimes there's one that's worth stopping the press for, like today's offering from Saucony. Right now, you can pick up the awesome Saucony Endorphin Edge trail running shoes for a mere $69.99 at Amazon. That's a gigantic savings of 65% off the regular asking price for these terrific trail shoes, which we gave a perfect five stars in our field tests.

When former Advnture editor Cat Ellis tested these shoes out, she noted that the carbon plate and foam midsole work together to provide "uncompromising stability" on rough trails.

"The Saucony Endorphin Edge is the most comfortable trail shoe I've ever worn. It fits true to size, and the toebox is particularly roomy, giving plenty of room for your feet to swell during a long, hot run," says Cat, who also says the lacing system delivers a secure, lockdown fit.

Amazon has these shoes listed as hiking shoes, but make no mistake, while it works as a hiking shoe thanks to the excellent traction, the Saucony Endorphin Edge is built for speed on tricky terrain. The outsole is equipped with chevron-shaped lugs, which are quite widely spaced to prevent the accumulation of excess mud. The closely-woven upper resists splashes, but is very breathable too for warmer days.

This deal applies to women's sizing in the Fog/Zenith colorway and men's sizing in the bold and bright Prospect Quartz colorway, and we recognize that might not be your first pick (though it definitely makes a statement), so if you're seeking something more demure, you can pick them up for just $79.99 in black.

If you're outside of the US, scroll to the bottom of this article to find the best deals on the Saucony Endorphin Edge shoes near you.

Saucony Endorphin Edge trail running shoes: $200 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $130 An intuitive and flexible Carbitex AFX3-quarter carbon-fiber plate gives you speed and efficiency without losing touch with the terrain beneath you. Check women's sizing.

The amount of cushioning on the Edge feels just right to us; enough to absorb lumps and bumps, but not so much that they feel bouncy or unstable at low speeds. It's also springy thanks to that carbon plate, which feels particularly great on hills.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best deals on the Saucony Endorphin Edge shoes where you are: