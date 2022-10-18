See hiker take cover behind trees while magnificent bull moose saunters along trail

A hiker had a narrow escape recently when he stumbled across a huge bull moose while walking solo on a narrow trail. In a video that went viral after being shared on Twitter (opens in new tab), the hiker kept their cool and took cover behind a small clump of trees. Although narrow, the trunks were enough to keep the person hidden while the moose strolled past, seemingly unaware of their presence.

As OutThere Colorado (opens in new tab) reports, moose can be aggressive and unpredictable if they feel threatened, and weighing up to 1,200 with enormous antlers, an aggravated male can do some serious damage if it rams or tramples a person.

It's not clear where the video (which you can watch below) was shot, but the hiker did exactly the right thing by staying out of the animal's line of sight and avoiding disturbing it.

Hiker hides behind a tree as a moose approaches 🌲🦌 pic.twitter.com/dNe8IV7nEROctober 15, 2022 See more

According to the NPS (opens in new tab), if the moose knows that you are there, talking softly and staying calm will help it see that you're not a threat. The US National Park Service (NPS) advises visitors to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from moose at all times, bearing in mind that individual animals have their own needs when it comes to personal space. Observing them from a distance with binoculars or a long camera lens is the safest way to appreciate them.

If you find yourself in close quarters with a moose and notice it raising its hackles or laying back its ears, it may be about to charge. If it does, unlike a bear or bison, it's OK to run away from a moose. Aim to get behind something solid like a car or tree. They usually won't chase, and if they do, it won't be very far.

For more advice, see our guide what to do if you see a moose while hiking.