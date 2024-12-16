Snowboarder's 47-foot plunge at popular ski resort is a grim reminder to practice chairlift safety

The man plummeted onto a rocky trail after riding with the safety bar up

A snowboarder at a popular Colorado ski resort fell nearly 50 feet from a chairlift last week.

The 32-year-old man was riding the Ruby Express lift at Keystone Ski Resort on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 11 when the incident took place.

According to the Passenger Tramway Safety Board – the state-run agency that regulates ski lifts – the man was riding with the safety bar raised and was adjusting his bindings when he fell.

They report that he was able to "momentarily" hang onto the armrest before falling 47 feet onto the Diamondback trail. According to Keystone's terrain report, Diamondback is not yet open for the season and Colorado Public Radio reports that the run is largely rocky and only covered by a very thin layer of snow.

The man was airlifted to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood and his condition is unknown. The PTSB launched an initial investigation into the incident, but concluded that the fall “does not appear to have been caused by a lift malfunction” and no further investigation is needed.

Always pull the safety bar down for the duration of your chairlift ride (Image credit: Chris Tobin)

Chairlift safety

Chairlift falls aren't common, but they do happen and are very serious. In 2023, an Illinois skier was killed after falling 25 feet from a chairlift at Breckenridge Resort in Colorado. In that case, the safety bar was also raised.

Skiing and snowboarding are inherently risky activities. In the state of Colorado alone, up to 55 injured skiers and snowboarders end up in the emergency room every day of the season, according to the Colorado Sun .

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Because there’s no ski police, no referee and no governing body, the onus is really on you as the skier or snowboarder to practice personal awareness and responsibility.

There are certain statewide safety acts in place, but without any realistic means of enforcing them, it’s up to you to practice common sense and use the safety bar on the chairlift. If you're riding the chairlift with strangers, don't let them pressure you into leaving the bar up. Read our article on skiing safety for more tips on staying safe on the chairlift and the slopes.