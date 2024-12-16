Snowboarder's 47-foot plunge at popular ski resort is a grim reminder to practice chairlift safety
The man plummeted onto a rocky trail after riding with the safety bar up
A snowboarder at a popular Colorado ski resort fell nearly 50 feet from a chairlift last week.
The 32-year-old man was riding the Ruby Express lift at Keystone Ski Resort on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 11 when the incident took place.
According to the Passenger Tramway Safety Board – the state-run agency that regulates ski lifts – the man was riding with the safety bar raised and was adjusting his bindings when he fell.
They report that he was able to "momentarily" hang onto the armrest before falling 47 feet onto the Diamondback trail. According to Keystone's terrain report, Diamondback is not yet open for the season and Colorado Public Radio reports that the run is largely rocky and only covered by a very thin layer of snow.
The man was airlifted to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood and his condition is unknown. The PTSB launched an initial investigation into the incident, but concluded that the fall “does not appear to have been caused by a lift malfunction” and no further investigation is needed.
Chairlift safety
Chairlift falls aren't common, but they do happen and are very serious. In 2023, an Illinois skier was killed after falling 25 feet from a chairlift at Breckenridge Resort in Colorado. In that case, the safety bar was also raised.
Skiing and snowboarding are inherently risky activities. In the state of Colorado alone, up to 55 injured skiers and snowboarders end up in the emergency room every day of the season, according to the Colorado Sun.
Because there’s no ski police, no referee and no governing body, the onus is really on you as the skier or snowboarder to practice personal awareness and responsibility.
There are certain statewide safety acts in place, but without any realistic means of enforcing them, it’s up to you to practice common sense and use the safety bar on the chairlift. If you're riding the chairlift with strangers, don't let them pressure you into leaving the bar up. Read our article on skiing safety for more tips on staying safe on the chairlift and the slopes.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.