This soft-sided Yeti cooler is going super cheap at Amazon right now

Right now, there's a rare saving on the Yeti Hopper Flip 8 soft-sided cooler, which you can pick up for just £169 at Amazon in Camp Green or £149 in Lilac – down from the usual price of £199.99. That's a very respectable saving, and beats anything that we saw during Amazon's Spring Sale last month.

The Hopper Flip 8 is a personal-sized cooler, just right for slinging over your shoulder to keep your lunch and drinks fresh and cold for picnics and day trips. It's fully leakproof, so you can pack it with ice without worrying about mess.

Yeti gear is pricey, but for good reason. The company invests in significant research and development before releasing a new product (even for something as seemingly simple as a water bottle) and enforces strict quality controls. Unlike cheaper coolers, the Hopper Flip 8 is made using a high-density exterior fabric that resists punctures and UV damage, and is finished with a mildew-resistant coating.

Insulation is provided by closed-cell rubber foam that traps air and retains heat far more effectively than cheaper materials.

