Solo backpacker dies in Grand Canyon as death toll rises to six in just one month

Before you hike into the Grand Canyon, brush up on safety advice

The death of a 60-year-old backpacker marks the sixth visitor fatality in Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park in just one month.

The man was reported missing on August 27 after failing to check in with family while attempting the Thunder River to Deer Creek loop.

He was on a solo, multi-day backpacking trip and was located by helicopter on Wednesday 28 along a route connecting Lower Tapeats and Deer Creek camps. An investigation by the National Park Service is underway.

The news rounds off a sad month for the park, which has seen six deaths in total.

On August 22 a female tourist was found dead after being swept away in an intense flash flood. She was found 20 miles from where she first went missing.

On August 25 an 80-year old man was killed when he entered the Colorado River after his boat flipped.

Rescue teams found the body of a 20-year-old woman on August 6 about 150 feet below the rim of the Twin Overlooks along Desert View Drive.

A man died on August 1 while attempting an illegal base jump at at Yavapai Point when his parachute failed to save him; the day before a 20-year-old man accidentally fell to his death from the rim near the Pipe Creek Overlook.

There have been 14 deaths at Grand Canyon National Park so far this year.

If you're backpacking solo, stick to trails for safety (Image credit: Dean Fikar)

Keep safe at the Grand Canyon National Park

Brush up on safety tips before you plan a hiking trip at the Grand Canyon:

Carry and drink lots of water, including two full bottles of water, a full hydration bladder, electrolyte tablets, water filter.

Hike early or late, so you're not hiking in extreme heat.

Dress in light layers, to keep your body temperature regulated.

Protect yourself from the sun, to decrease risk of heatstroke

Use a map and compass or GPS, in case you accidently veer off the trail

Check the weather, and understand associated risks

There's more essential advice in our guides below: