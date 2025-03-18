The massive Yeti Roadie 60 cooler delivers "super smooth transport" for all your icy goods, and it's a rare $90 off at Amazon right now
Save $90 on Yeti's huge hard cooler and fuel your adventures this spring
You don't often see big discounts on Yeti coolers, but some days are different. Right now, you can scoop up the massive Yeti Roadie 60 cooler in Wild Vine Red for just $360 at Amazon. That's a chunky saving of $90 off the regular price for this highly rated cooler and the lowest price we've ever seen.
The Roadie 60 has a nearly perfect 4.8-star rating among customers who love its massive capacity and how easy it is to roll along rough ground thanks to its great (and puncture-resistant) wheels. A periscope handle is retractable for easy hauling and storage and if you wheel it into the bed of the truck or the boat, non-slip feet prevent it from toppling over.
This supersized cooler fits 98 cans or a whopping 68 lbs of ice so it's great for parties and game day. This deal applies to the classy Wild Red Vine, and we suggest you act fast, because Yeti deals never last for long.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Yeti Roadie coolers near you.
Yeti Roadie 60 Cooler: $450 $360 at Amazon
Yeti is the gold standard when it comes to coolers thanks to their famous built quality (bear-proof when fitted with appropriate locks) and exceptional insulation, so while they might cost more than competitors, it's reasonable to assume this is a once-in-a-lifetime purchase.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Yeti Roadie coolers where you are:
- Check out our guide to the best camping coolers.
