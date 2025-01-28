"This breaks my heart" – thru-hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail banned from crossing border into Canada

Northbound hikers will now have to backtrack about 30 miles to exit the trail at the end of their thru-hike

Thru-hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail will no longer be able to cross the border into Canada at the end of their hike according to a policy change that went into effect yesterday.

Previously, northbound hikers on the 2,650-mile-long hiking trail were able to apply in advance for a permit that would allow them to hike across the border upon completion of the PCT and walk roughly eight more miles into Manning Provincial Park, BC where they could access transportation. However, the change means northbound hikers will now have to backtrack about 30 miles to exit the trail.

Over the weekend, the PCT Entry Permit page was removed and yesterday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced the decision, writing that hikers who wish to complete the Canadian portion of the trail will now be required to first enter the country via a designated port of entry. The closest ports of entry are Osoyoos and Abbotsford which are some 60 miles away by foot.

The measure mirrors the US policy for southbound hikers wishing to enter the US from Canada, who also are banned from crossing the border on the trail.

In response to the move, the Pacific Crest Trail Association says: "This is disappointing news. That said, we can appreciate their points, and the fact that this policy is consistent with the United States’ policy."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The trail officially ends at the border, so hikers will still be able to complete their thru-hike. It just means that northbound hikers will add about 22 more miles to their journey to leave the backcountry and find a road at Harts Pass which is a little less convenient and means missing out on some Canadian wilderness.

The border was previously closed from 2020 to 2023 due to the pandemic, and several thru-hikers on Reddit commented that backtracking was actually a positive experience during that time.

"The walk back to Harts was an awesome experience. You get to pass by so many of the people you met on trail as they are about to finish their hike. It was great sharing high fives, congratulations and comradery with my fellow hikers," wrote one.

Others, however, expressed disappointment, with one commenting: "This breaks my heart. Coming into Canada was one of the best parts of my hike, and living in Vancouver we've loved seeing PCT finishers in Manning, giving them trail magic, and rides back to Vancouver."

The PCT is a 2,650-mile-long hiking and equestrian trail that roughly follows the Cascade and Sierra Nevada mountains near the west coast of the U.S. Travelling north, the trail spans the entire length of the U.S. from Mexico to Canada and takes hikers through California, Oregon and Washington.