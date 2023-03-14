This budget-friendly e-bike is ready to hit the trails with 300lb of camping gear

Minnesota-based Lectric has launched a new off-road ready cargo e-bike that can handle loads of up to 450lb, making it a great alternative to a car for camping expeditions. Most impressively of all, it starts at under $1,500, making it one of the most affordable ways to get into battery-assisted bikepacking.

The Lectric XPedition (opens in new tab) is available in single and dual-battery versions, so you can pick one that gives the right balance of range and price for your adventures. The single-battery variant costs $1,399 and can keep rolling for up to 75 miles on a single charge, while the dual-battery option offers double the range for $1,699.

The rear rack handles most of the cargo-carrying responsibilities, and is able to manage up to 300lb. The rest of the load can be spread across the frame, and extras such as a child seat, panniers, and baskets can be bought separately.

The bike is equipped with a 750W rear hub motor, and either one or two 48V batteries. Front and rear hydraulic brakes provide plenty of stopping power, which is particularly important when carrying large amounts of camping gear.

Load up and head out

The XPedition offers five levels of pedal-assist, and has a half-twist throttle, allowing it to function as a class one, two, or three e-bike depending on local laws.

However, it's worth noting that unlike some other trail-ready cargo bikes released in recent months, the Lectric XPedition has no suspension, so although it can tackle hills with ease, you won't want to ride on any seriously rutted routes.

You should also bear in mind that the bike itself tips the scale at 68lb, so you'll want to plan your rides to ensure you don't run out of power before the final hill. To find out how, check out our guide how to make your e-bike go further on a single charge.