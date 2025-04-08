Gear up for multi-day hiking trips with 25% off this spacious Osprey hiking pack

The Volt 65 features plenty of room for a tent, sleeping bag and all the equipment you need for a long journey in the wilderness

Store plenty of gear in the Osprey Volt 65 pack (Image credit: Osprey)

With spring finally here, now is the perfect time to dust off your tent and head into the wilderness. Alongside one-night stays, the warmer months offer a great opportunity to explore nature and pitch up for a little longer on a multi-day hiking and camping expedition.

If you're keen on a long-distance trek, you'll need a reliable and spacious backpack with enough storage for all your belongings. That's where this handy Osprey model comes in.

Right now, you can get your hands on plenty of storage space and a durable, wilderness-ready exterior as the men's Osprey Volt 65 pack is reduced to just $165.73 at REI - 25% off its hefty list price.

This large hiking pack is built for heavy use in the wilderness. It's made from durable Bluesign-approved 600-denier recycled polyester and features a waterproof rain cover to shelter your belongings.

Osprey Volt 65 Backpack: $220$164.73 at REISave $55

Osprey Volt 65 Backpack: $220 $164.73 at REI
Save $55 With 17.2 gallons (65L) of capacity, this Osprey pack is large enough to carry everything you need for a long hiking or camping trip in the wilderness. Its AirScape suspension design aims to avoid any back-related injuries and keep you trekking pain-free.

With 17.2 gallons (65L) of capacity, there's plenty of room for your sleeping bag, tent, and everything else you need for a multi-day excursion.

The Volt 65 also prioritizes comfort. Its AirScape suspension and sizable hip belt aim to take the burden off your shoulders so you can walk pain-free for longer.

