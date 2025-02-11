This "fantastic" soft-sided Yeti cooler is at its lowest price ever with an ultra-rare discount at Amazon
The Yeti Hopper Flip 8 has hit a record-low price in the President's Day sales
Right now, there's an ultra-rare saving on the Yeti Hopper Flip 8 soft-sided cooler, which you can pick up for just $160 at Amazon.
Down from the usual price of $200, it's a relatively modest saving, but we very rarely see any discounts on Yeti coolers at all, and this is actually the cheapest we've ever seen this model.
The Hopper Flip 8 is a personal-sized cooler, just right for slinging over your shoulder to keep your lunch and drinks fresh and cold all day. It's fully leakproof, so you can pack it with ice without worrying about mess, and happy customers describe it as "fantastic" for short day trips.
This deal applies to the classy Wild Vine Red colorway and we recommend you jump if you want to get your hands on this deal.
If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Yeti Hopper Flip 8 where you are.
Yeti Hopper Flip 8: $200 $160 at Amazon
Save $40 This is a rare deal on Yeti's personal-sized soft-sided cooler, which is just right for keeping your lunch, snacks and drinks perfectly chilled on days out. The deal applies to the Wild Vine Red option, and is the cheapest we've ever seen it.
Yeti gear is pricey, but for good reason. The company invests in significant research and development before releasing a new product (even for something as seemingly simple as a water bottle) and enforces strict quality controls. Unlike cheaper coolers, the Hopper Flip 8 is made using a high-density exterior fabric that resists punctures and UV damage, and is finished with a mildew-resistant coating.
Insulation is provided by closed-cell rubber foam that traps air and retains heat far more effectively than cheaper materials.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Yeti Hopper Flip 8 cooler where you are:
- The best camping coolers: tested for performance on hot summer days
Cat is Homes Editor at TechRadar and former editor of Advnture.
