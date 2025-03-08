This film tour spotlights "extraordinary women and their thrilling adventures," and it's coming to a cinema near you
The Women's Adventure Film Tour is screening across the globe this spring
From Courtney Dauwalter crushing four 100 milers in a calendar year to Mikaela Shiffrin getting her hundredth World Cup Win, we love to hear about great women getting up to big things, but there are plenty of amazing stories that don't make the headlines and a women's film festival aims to put the spotlight on some of those unsung heroines. The Women's Adventure Film Tour is screening new short films that showcase extraordinary women and their thrilling adventures across the globe this spring.
Back for its ninth year, the tour includes screenings of Sliding, showcasing the sledding sport of skeleton and Dropping Molly, about climber Molly Mitchell’s roller coaster journey to climb “Crank-it” one of Colorado’s most dangerous routes.
And it's not only about women taking on the gnarliest challenges – in Forward, Anjelica Avella chronicles how she turned to the outdoors to improve her mental health, but discovered a lack of other plus-size women of color on the trail.
"Being adventurous doesn’t always mean being the fastest, going the highest, or doing the most extreme things," say the event's organizers at Adventure Entertainment.
"Adventure for most of us is stepping outside our comfort zone and climbing our own Everest. The films showcase real stories about women from a variety of cultures and sports around the world."
The program is two hours long and is making its way across cinemas and other venues all across the globe now through June, with more dates still to be added.
To find out when the screening is coming to your neighborhood, check out the schedule at Womens Adventure Film Tour.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
