Arc'teryx announces details of its 2025 Academy series – hone your outdoor skills in the world's most legendary mountain environments

The Arc'teryx Academy series offers expert-guided workshops in Squamish, the Alps and the Lake District

Leading outdoor brand Arc'teryx has announced details of its 2025 Academy series, which visits some of the most legendary mountain environments in the world to offer expert-led outdoor clinics.

The series kicks off in the UK's picturesque Lake District, home to craggy fells and windswept valleys, with the Arc'teryx Climb Academy May 24 - 26. This boutique three-day event features bouldering, trad climbing and scrambling clinics as well as wild dips and guided hikes. Climb Academy centers around Sticklebarn in Great Langdale with both camping and hotel lodging available. If you're curious about what to expect, you can read about our experiences at the Climb Academy in 2024 and how it's breaking barriers in climbing.

In July, the Academy returns to the epicenter of alpine mountaineering and trail running for four days of alpine-focused clinics in Chamonix, where in 2023 we crossed glaciers and discovered a newfound accessibility in alpinism.

The Alpine Academy, taking place July 3 - 6, is a larger-scale event with over 1,000 clinic spots delivering skills-based instruction in alpine climbing, mountaineering and trail running under the shadow of Mont Blanc. This year's attendees will have the opportunity to learn from top athletes including Ines Papert, Stian Hagen, and Emma Cook Clarke.

Explore the Alps in the Alpine Academy (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

For its third and final academy, Arc'teryx comes home to British Columbia and offers a second Climb Academy in Squamish, which is running August 22 - 25 with more details to be announced.

"Whether it’s sharing beta with new climbers, swapping stories with seasoned veterans, or taking in the incredible film lineup, this event is all about coming together to celebrate the sport we love," says climber Amity Warme.

If you aren't already kitted out with the best Arc'teryx Beta jacket and Vertex Alpine shoes, don't worry – you can wear what outdoor gear you have and rent what you need for free, including crampons and helmets, at the Arc'teryx gear lab.

This year, the Academy is expanding its women-focused clinics and its Zero Waste mission with improvements to its ReBird circularity initiatives. It's also expanding its trail running clinics and free offerings.

Registration opens for the Alpine Academy in Chamonix on March 26 and Climb Academy in the Lake District on March 31 at arcteryxacademy.com. Once open, clinics and campsites tend to fill up quickly, so we recommend you move quickly if an Academy has been on your bucket list for a while.