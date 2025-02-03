Kevin Costner takes to the wilderness again in 'Yellowstone to Yosemite', a new docuseries on the birth of the National Parks

He may have exited the hit neo-Western TV show Yellowstone in 2024, but Hollywood heavyweight Kevin Costner's onscreen affiliation with US National Parks hasn't ended.

Yellowstone to Yosemite is a new three-part docuseries that will air in the US from February 8 on Fox Nation. It is produced by and features Costner as he traces the footsteps of the 1903 Yosemite expedition of then-president Teddy Roosevelt and environmental advocate John Muir.

The Roosevelt-Muir expedition has historical importance for resulting in protection for Yosemite, bolstering the National Park system and leading to the creation of national forests, resulting in the protection of 230 million acres of land.

While exploring the spectacular geology, flora and fauna of the park, Costner tells the tale of the fascinating journey.

In a release, Kevin Costner said: “Once in a while, you come across a story that has that truly special mix of elements; it’s stranger than fiction and happens against all odds. It results in something that legitimately changes the world for the good and, most importantly, it all really happened.

"The story of President Teddy Roosevelt and John Muir’s camping trip through Yosemite is one of those truly special ones."

Theodore Roosevelt (left) and John Muir (right) in Yosemite National Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yellowstone to Yosemite is the sequel to the documentary released in 2022, Yellowstone: One Fifty. In this docuseries, timed to celebrate the founding of Yellowstone National Park, Costner leads us on a personal tour of the incredible natural landmarks.

I am "walking in the footsteps of the pioneers, following the trail they blazed," he explains as he tries to answer the question: "Does Yellowstone look the same today as it did in these journals 150 years ago?".

Fans were disappointed in 2024 as Costner announced he would no longer continue playing the role of John Dutton in the Paramount Network drama Yellowstone. The series debuted in 2020 and follows the trails and tribulations of the Dutton family who own a Montana ranch, on the edge of Yellowstone National Park.

