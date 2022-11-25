Best women’s hiking boots 2022: for rugged hiking adventures

The best women's hiking boots give you the freedom to tackle all kinds of trails and terrain through winter, into spring and beyond. It's the time of year when having well insulated boots that offer superior ankle protection is a no brainer. Designed to better fit the female foot, the best women's hiking boots are likely to be more comfortable than a unisex pair.

Generally, women's feet are wider in the forefoot and toe area, narrower at the heel and more flexible than male feet. Due to this, the best women's hiking boots are designed with a stiffer midsole and have a markedly different shape.

Of course, they still feature all the characteristics of the best hiking boots, with grippy rubber outsoles, reinforcements at the toe and heel and breathable uppers, while they often boast a waterproof membrane to keep the drink out. Thanks to all of this, the best women's hiking boots allow you to take on rugged trails in comfort, protecting your feet from trail debris, rock abrasion and the cold.

If you're heading out on mountaineering missions above the snow line, you will want to check out the best winter hiking boots for pairs that are compatible with crampons. While for more leisurely and less technical winter walks, there are also the best women's winter boots to consider.

The best women's hiking boots for technical terrain

Ideal for mountain trekking but still relaxed enough for a more casual walk, the Scarpa Zodiac Plus is a high performing women's hiking boot that's worth the spend (Image credit: Scarpa)

Scarpa Zodiac Plus The best women's hiking boot for technical trails Specifications Weight: 545g / 1lb 3oz Colors: Shark and orange Compatibility: An all-mountain winner - tough enough for mountain routes or scrambling but relaxed and light enough to wear on more casual hikes down in the valley Reasons to buy + A wear-anywhere boot + Beautiful fit + Weatherproof Reasons to avoid - Too technical and pricy for more casual walkers - Wider fit may not suit narrow feet

The Scarpa Zodiac Plus is that holy grail: a tall women's hiking boot that doesn’t come with the weight or rigidity of a more mountain-focused design. Lightweight and athletic enough to go trekking and backpacking – but waterproof and sturdy enough to inspire confidence on the mountains, scrambling or even on Via Ferrata routes – this is a brilliant boot to invest in if you want a great hiking boot to progress higher into the hills with.

Scarpa’s ‘sock fit’ technology makes the boot fit snugly to your foot with no bunching around the tongue, and the supple suede outer is tough but still flexible, and moulds nicely to your foot. Our tried-and-trusted combo of Gore-Tex’s breathable and waterproof membrane coupled with reliably sticky Vibram soles means you can hike confidently on varied trails and hold your own on wet, slippery surfaces. If you’re getting serious about your walking adventures, these are worth the spend.

Read our full Scarpa Zodiac Plus review

The thick Vibram sole with well-placed lugs make the Hanwag Banks Lady the best women's walking boot for seriously muddy conditions (Image credit: Hanwag)

Hanwag Banks Lady The best women's hiking boots for muddy trails Specifications Weight: 525g / 1lb 2.5oz Colors: Asphalt and petrol / asphalt and autumn leaf/Asphalt and ocean / mocca and tan / navy and asphalt Compatibility: : Best suited to low-level rambles and hut-to-hut adventures in colder months Reasons to buy + Robust build + Various widths available + Luxurious nubuck leather Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive - Too thick for hot summer hikes

These rather luxurious nubuck leather beauties look and feel like great quality – if you want to invest in women's hiking boots that will last you for years of adventures to come, the Banks could well be worth their steeper price tag.

Hanwag have been making premium hiking boots for 100 years (and the Banks model for 15) and it shows in thoughtful design and solid construction. They recommend their popular Banks boot for flatter walks and hut-to-hut hikes, and we would have to agree – on test we found them waterproof enough to wear in the mercurial British winter, but breathable enough to keep you cool on longer trail days.

Vibram soles with well-placed lugs make these women's hiking boots reliable even on wet, uneven trails, and thick, mesh-lined ankle padding keeps your foot in place as you stride along. We like that three widths are available – the narrow version of the Banks is ideal if you find most models too roomy.

Read our full Hanwag Banks Lady review

The Scarpa Mistral is a flexible, comfortable all-rounder of a boot that can deal with tough weather and most terrain (Image credit: Scarpa)

Scarpa Mistral The best women's hiking boots for all-round use Specifications Weight: 540g / 1lb 3oz Color: Smoke-lagoon Compatibility: Happy on established paths and trails through hill and fell Reasons to buy + Reliably waterproof + Very comfortable + Vibram soles Reasons to avoid - Not warm enough for freezing conditions - Wide neck requires tight lacing

Scarpa’s latest women's walking boot, the Mistral, is a flexible fabric model designed with hillwalkers in mind. A suede and fabric upper material makes the Mistral comfortable from the get-go, and these tough boots pack a technical punch, with a built-in Gore-Tex membrane keeping feet totally dry.

Vibram Energy II soles offer great stability and grip, even on wet rock, making these boots versatile enough to take higher onto mountain paths. Cushioning soles give a pleasantly springy feeling to each step you take in the Mistrals, even if you’re covering long distances.

We did find the neck of the boots on the wide side – you’ll need to lace them up tightly for good ankle support and to avoid any rain seeping in. If you find most hill-happy hiking boots are too stiff for you or if you want to invest in just one great pair of walking boots that can deal with a range of trails as well as walking holidays, these are a great investment.

Read our full Scarpa Mistral review

The Aku Trekker Pro is a nimble but stable three-season women's hiking boot (Image credit: Aku)

Aku Trekker Pro The best waterproof women's hiking boot Specifications Weight: 525g / 1lb 2.5oz Colors: Grey/Dark Grey/Black-violet Compatibility: Tougher three-season hikes in inclement weather and shorter day hikes in winter Reasons to buy + Great stability + Tough toe rand Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Aku’s Trekker Pro stands out for its wonderfully stability underfoot – if you have weaker ankles or tend to lose balance when the trail starts to tire you out, these boots will give you a supported feeling even when you’re testing yourself and covering big distances. That said, there isn’t tons of padding around the ankle – if you’re used to more cushioning, you may want to pair these boots with thicker socks. That same lack of warm padding means these boots are best worn from spring to autumn.

At almost $200 / £200 you’d expect great build quality, so it’s no surprise that deep-lugged Vibram soles and Gore-tex waterproofing are both built in to keep your feet dry (so dry that we successfully forded a river in the Trekker Pros) and squarely on the ground. We particularly like the wide rubber toe rand and the thicker shock-absorbing heel, ideal for taking the boots further into rough, rocky terrain.

Read our full Aku Trekker Pro review

The best women's hiking boots for summer

The Ariat Skyline Summit is a warm but breathable versatile leather boots that don’t need much breaking in (Image credit: Ariat)

Ariat Skyline Summit The best women's hiking boot for summer Specifications Weight: 538g / 1lb 3oz Color: Acorn brown Compatibility: Happy in grim winter weather on the hillside but is breathable enough to work for casual warm-weather walks Reasons to buy + Great lacing and high neck + Warm yet breathable + No need to break in the leather Reasons to avoid - Relatively heavy - Pricey

There’s a lot to like about this high-performing women's walking boot. The Skyline Summit has all the benefits of warm, naturally waterproof full-grain leather without requiring any breaking in, and is reassuringly comfortable straight out of the box. A Gore-Tex membrane keeps the leather and nylon panels dry even in heavy rain, but still offers enough breathability to make these boots work from autumn right through until late spring – and we found the Skyline Summits warm enough to keep feet cosy even on frosty winter walks.

A great lacing system and high, narrow neck makes the boots feel very stable and snug underfoot – ideal if you find most hiking boots don’t support your ankles properly. Supportive, cushiony insoles add to that feeling of stability, and stop the boots feeling too heavy when you’re covering long distances. They may be one of the pricier boots in our round-up, but you get what you pay for – if you’re investing in your first proper pair of women's hiking boots, these are an easy choice.

Read our full Ariat Skyline Summit GTX review

The Salomon Cross Hike Mid GTX is a cross between a conventional hiking boot and a sneaker, giving comfort and maneuvrability (Image credit: Salomon)

Salomon Cross Hike Mid GTX The best women's hiking sneakerboots Specifications Weight: 340g/12oz Colors: Phantom, Black & Ebony / Lead, Stormy Weather & Charlock Compatibility: A mid-cut boot with sneaker-like comfort Reasons to buy + Good ankle support + Comfortable + Speed lacing Reasons to avoid - Lacing loosens while hiking - Soles don't fully shed mud

A hybrid hiking boot-running shoe, the Cross Hike offers solid grip in all conditions. Aggressive multidirectional Y-shaped lugs in the grippy sole provide excellent traction, and in the heel those lugs are positioned for braking. The downside of these fangs is that they do accumulate mud.

The Cross Hike boot is built with a seamless, closed-mesh, debris-blocking upper with a Gore-Tex membrane inside. Protective minimalist rands run right around the boot, and both inner and outer ankles have reinforced padding with a deep Achilles cutout in between that’s covered with soft and stretchy cloth to keep out dirt and leaves. The high-rebound midsole of this women's hiking boot looks massive, but doesn’t feel that way on the trail. A slider tightens and loosens the laces, which makes it easy to adjust these boots on the fly for more support when required.

The Cross Hike boots might not offer enough support for you to carry a multiday pack if you suffer from weak ankles, though, and the laces can loosen up during hikes. Salomon footwear often runs narrow, but these boots don’t – they comfortably fit wider feet (as well as the narrow feet of another tester).

Read our full Salomon Cross Hike Mid GTX review

The Haglofs LIM is an astonishingly light women's hiking boot; if you've tried a more traditional boot, the difference is striking (Image credit: Haglofs)

Haglofs LIM The best lightweight women's hiking boots Specifications Weight: 310g / 11oz Colors: True black/Sage green and deep woods/Hibiscus Compatibility: Ideal for exploring on your travels or for summer walks – not warm or sturdy enough for tougher mountain trails Reasons to buy + Incredibly light and comfortable + Highly breathable + Waterproof enough to withstand showers Reasons to avoid - Not as much support as a more traditional boot - Only really suitable for warm weather

You’ll barely feel these fantastically lightweight women's hiking boots on your feet – at just 310g per boot, the LIMs (which fittingly stands for Less is More) are a world away from clunky traditional walking boots. Despite that barely-there feel, these boots are still waterproof enough to withstand a sudden rain shower, but where they really excel is on warm, dry, summer days, especially if you’re planning on covering long distances – the soles are grippy enough to be reliable on established hill and country routes, and thick enough so that you won’t feel the ground under your feet.

That said, these lighter numbers wouldn’t offer you enough support on scrambles or off the beaten path. The light weight and flexibility of the LIMs make them easy to pack for international travels or backpacking. If you already own a workhorse leather boot and want something freeing and light for the summer, these are a great pick. We’re not sure about the salmon pink colourway, but the tan and black versions are very smart-looking.

Read our full Haglofs LIM review

Best women's hiking boots for comfort

The Dannier Inquite Mid Insulated keeps your feet super warm, but not at the expense of support (Image credit: Danner)

Danner Inquire Mid Insulated The best insulated women's hiking boots Specifications Weight: 411g / 29oz Colors: Hazelwood/Tangerine/Red Compatibility: An insulated boot for cold-weather treks and hill hiking Reasons to buy + Warm around the ankles + Supportive, but not overbuilt + No long break-in period Reasons to avoid - Too low for deep snow

Many cold-weather women's hiking boots have insulation, but lack the support required for bigger adventures. Not so the Danner’s Inquire Mid, which has torsional rigidity, a supportive and shock-absorbing midsole, and a level of technical construction that makes it good for long treks.

The suede upper is supportive but not overbuilt, so there is no lengthy break-in required. Zonal lacing lets you control whether to tighten down in the forefoot or just the ankle, and the gusseted tongue keeps trail grit and snow out. Danner’s proprietary waterproof and breathable lining keeps feet dry, while warmth is provided by a fuzzy faux fur collar, plus 200g of Primaloft Gold insulation (as used by astronauts) in the toe.

This women's hiking boot rides on a thick and cushioning midsole, with a plastic shank for torsional stability and to protect feet from rock bruising. The shank is visible through the dual-density sole, which offers excellent grip in all conditions, as well as traction for deeper mud and snow – the lugs optimized for uphill, downhill, and wet conditions. A D-ring at the toe lets you attach a gaiter. The Inquire Mid is on the low side of mid-cut, which is ideal for cold-weather outings on bare ground, and snowshoeing in low to moderate fluff.

Read our full Danner Inquire Mid Insulated review

The Keen Terradora II is a women's hiking boot that feels as soft and comfortable as your favorite pair of sneakers (Image credit: Keen)

Keen Terradora II The best women's hiking boots for comfort Specifications Weight: 413g / 14.5oz Colors: Black and magnet/Magnet and ocean wave/Graystone and shark/Timberwolf and coral/Cherry mahogany and bossanova/Dusty olive and nostalgia rose/Majolica and tapestry Compatibility: Ideal for summer hiking on less challenging terrain, and backpacking in warmer climates Reasons to buy + As comfy as sneakers + Decent grip + Light and flexible Reasons to avoid - Not durable enough to last for years - Not warm enough for winter conditions

The deliciously comfortable Keen Terradora IIs feel as light and forgiving to wear as your favourite pair of trainers – if comfort is top of your wish list, these lightweight women's hiking boots are ideal. The upper fabric may be soft and tactile, but it’s still waterproof to deal with sudden showers, and Keen’s own-brand All Terrain soles offer decent grip on less challenging terrain (but won’t stand up to scrambling over wet, slippy rock).

The Terradora IIs are highly breathable and keep feet comfortably cool in hot weather, but don’t offer much warmth in cooler months – they’re built with summer hikes in mind. Anti-odour insoles are definitely effective at reducing, if not eliminating, sweaty smells after long days of walking, making these boots a good choice for multi-day backpacking routes. Multiple cheerful colorways also make the attractive Terradora II stands out in a sea of boring brown and gray women's hiking boots.

Read our full Keen Terradora II review

Best budget women's hiking boots

If money is tight, the Brasher Country Walker is a dependable (albeit somewhat heavy) women's hiking boot with plenty of support (Image credit: Brasher)

Brasher Country Walker The best budget women's hiking boot Specifications Weight: 650g / 1lb 7oz Colors: Brown Compatibility: Well-suited to trails and treks down in the valley, and warm and sturdy enough to wear when the mercury falls Reasons to buy + Grippy Vibram soles + Supportive ankles and lacing system Reasons to avoid - Suede looks dirty quickly - Not breathable enough for summer - Not available in US

The sheer amount of choice on offer when you’re shopping for women’s hiking boots can be overwhelming, but you can’t go wrong with Brasher’s classic favorite, the Country Walker. Unsurprisingly perfect for country walks (clue in the name), this suede boot ticks all our boxes for autumn and winter rambles: it’s warm, waterproof and sticks to wet trails like glue thanks to Vibram soles. We really rate the Country Walker’s slim-fitting high ankle, which laces up to feel reassuringly solid and sturdy.

These are the heaviest boots we tested, and might start to weigh you down after ten miles or so – but for laid-back countryside strolls on crisp autumn days, you won’t find a better companion, and you definitely won’t get cold toes thanks to plentiful insulation. The Country Walkers also look rather fetching, in a warm brown suede, but be warned – you’ll need to clean them regularly if you venture onto muddy trails.

Read our full Brasher Country Walker review

The best all-leather women's hiking boot

The Lowa Wendelstein II W's is a great-looking all-leather women's hiking boot that's ideal for everyday rambles (Image credit: Lowa)

Lowa Wendelstein II W's The best all-leather women's hiking boot Specifications Weight: 525g /18.5oz Colors: Gray Compatibility: Casual walks, countryside wanders and shorter strolls on less-technical alpine trails Reasons to buy + Classic good looks + Very little break-in required + Can be resoled Reasons to avoid - Sole isn't as aggressive as some other boots - Midsole less shock-absorbing than others - Most expensive than most

Crafted with rugged full-grain leather on the outside and a buttery glove-leather lining, this heritage women's hiking boot is beautiful enough to wear around town, and technical enough for some mountain wanders. It’s also surprisingly light for a full leather boot. The Wendelstein is well suited to striding up any alpine meadow to a mountain hut, as well as more casual outings on recreational paths, and points of interest.

However, in our tests we found that it doesn’t have the squishy midsole characteristic of many modern hiking boots. The midsole of this women's hiking boot is a medium-thin layer of EVA for shock absorption – the same stuff used to give sneakers their springy feel – but the Wendelstein uses a thin layer, not the thick pad found in most running shoes. It is enough for around-town explorations, a hike to a viewpoint, and countryside rambles. The ankle support is excellent, but on long treks the low level of cushioning will start to tell.

The Vibram Marmolada sole offers good grip on easy to moderate terrain, and the sole is replaceable when it wears out. Not only does that lower the environmental impact of these boots (because they won’t be landfill-bound once the sole wears out) it also means you get to keep it longer – a good thing, as it's not cheap. Metal D-ring lace loops make it easy to pull the laces tight to your foot. The boot comes with an extra set of laces, so you can add a dash of color when you’re in the mood.

Read our full Lowa Wendelstein II W's review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best women's hiking boots comparison table Hiking boot Price Weight Style Best use Scarpa Zodiac Plus $270 (US) / £200 (UK) 545g / 1lb 3oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boots 4 season use: hiking, backpacking, trekking, scrambling, technical trails. However, no crampon compatibility for winter mountaineering Hanwag Banks Lady $150 (US) / £200 (UK) 525g / 1lb 2.5oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boots 4 season use: hiking, backpacking, hut-to-hut trekking. However, no crampon compatibility for winter mountaineering Scarpa Mistral $180 (US) / £150 (UK) 540g / 1lb 3oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boots 3 season use: hiking, backpacking, scrambling Aku Trekker Pro $200 (US) / £200 (UK) 525g / 1lb 2.5oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boots 3 season use: hiking, backpacking, technical trails, scrambling Ariat Skyline Summit $160 (US) / £170 (UK) 538g / 1lb 3oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boots 4 season use: hiking, backpacking, trekking. However, no crampon compatibility for winter mountaineering Salomon Cross Hike Mid GTX $170 (US) / £165 (UK) 340g/12oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boots 3 season use: fastpacking, speed hiking, scrambling Haglofs LIM €150 (EU) / £130 (UK) 310g / 11oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boots 3 season use: hiking, backpacking, hut-to-hut trekking in summer Danner Inquire Mid Insulated $180 (US) / £138 (UK) 411g / 29oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boot 4 season use: hiking, backpacking, winter walking. However, no crampon compatibility for winter mountaineering Keen Terradora II $150 (US) / £110 (UK) 413g / 14.5oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boots 3 season use: fastpacking, speed hiking Brasher Country Walker £100 (UK) 650g / 1lb 7oz Waterproof, mid-height walking boots 3 season use: country walking and light hiking Lowa Wendelstein II $325 (US) / £245 (UK) 525g /18.5oz Water-resistant, mid-height stylish boots 3 season use: light hiking, countryside ambles

How we test women's hiking boots

Our female reviewers test women’s specific hiking boots across varied terrain, including technical trails, in a range of conditions, with and without backpacks. Features (including sizing, weight, foot and ankle support, toe and heel protection, cushioning, waterproofing, breathability, materials used, grip and general comfort) are tested against claims made by the brand, and we assess factors such as durability, environmental impact and value for money.

How to choose women's hiking boots

There’s a huge selection of women’s walking boots on the market, and the sheer range can be bewildering. First you need to identify if walking boots are exactly what you require.

If you're intending to move fast through the mountains, without a heavy pack, you might want to opt for a pair of the best women's trail running shoes. The question of trail walking shoes vs hiking boots is not an easy one to answer and sometimes it just comes down to personal preference.

Maybe you're heading out in challenging winter conditions? If so, you will you need to choose from the best women's winter boots to keep you warm, keep you dry and handle the terrain you'll encounter during your sub-zero adventures.

However, if you're taking that heavy pack onto the trails in a conventional manner, the following considerations should help you make the best selection for the adventures you intend to go on.

Technical mountain terrain calls for a decent pair of hiking boots (Image credit: Getty)

Leather or fabric?

The first decision to make when choosing from our list of the best women’s hiking boots is whether you want to plump for leather or fabric boots. Leather is warm, long-lasting and naturally waterproof, while fabric boots tend to be lighter and more breathable. Insulated leather is better for winter use, and breathable fabric performs best in warmer weather – so if you can afford to, it’s a good idea to own a pair of each, so that you can tackle hikes in all seasons.

Stiff leather boots have traditionally required some breaking in, although these days many leather boots feel comfortable right out of the box. Lightweight fabric boots are definitely more comfortable to wear, though, and can feel as light and comfy as your favourite trainers. Leather boots tend to require more care to avoid them cracking or splitting, but if you look after them, they should last you for years.

Waterproofing

Staying dry while hiking is high on everyone's priority list. If you’re going adventuring in all kinds of weather, you’re going to need boots that can reliably withstand the elements. Heading out in hiking boots that are branded as fully waterproof (rather than just ‘water-resistant’) will keep you drier for longer.

Waterproof boots use a membrane that lets sweat out, so your feet can breathe, but blocks water getting in. Sometimes, it's the conditions are so grim, keeping your feet dry is impossible, but we've written this guide to how to keep your feet dry while hiking to help you avoid the worst of it!

Some boots use branded or own-brand waterproofing technology – Gore-Tex is one of the best known (and best performing). If your boots start to lose their waterproofness, you can re-waterproof them with a product such as Nikwax.

The best women's hiking boots can tackle conditions come rain or shine, like Salomon's Cross Hike Mid GTX (Image credit: Salomon)

Breathability

The best women's hiking boots are designed to cover many miles, so they need to be as breathable as possible to stop your feet overheating. Think of them like you'd think of the best base layers: you want them to keep your feet warm, but only to a certain point. Look for a pair with a built-in breathable membrane, and if you want to wear your boots on backpacking adventures in warm climates or for summer trekking trips, pick a lightweight fabric pair.

Soles

The soles of your new hiking boots are one of the hardest-working components, so pick sturdy ones that offer good grip. Good soles should be tough and grippy, even on slippy surfaces, but still lightweight and bouncy enough to feel comfortable when you’re walking over long distances. Many bootmakers use branded soles – if in doubt, hardwearing Vibram soles are always a good choice. Look for deep ‘lugs’ (the indentations on the bottom of your boot’s soles) – these indicate that the boots give good grip.

Winter boots tend to have rigid soles, especially if they are graded to hold crampons. If this is the case, you should not be able to bend them one iota, even with all your strength. Soles that are designed more with summer in mind are also likely to be more flexible, which tends to make them more comfortable.

Regardless of which season they were designed for, it is essential to break in hiking boots when they're new, before hitting the trails. We all know that stiff, new shoe feeling — well it's the same with hiking boots. If you head for the hills and they haven't been broken in, your poor feet will pay for it.

Fit

It’s important to make sure your hiking boots fit perfectly – it's the best way to prevent blisters. There’s nothing worse than getting a painful blister halfway through a trek you’ve been looking forward to tackling.

Try on boots while wearing your best hiking socks and check that they feel snug but without any rubbing or tight points anywhere, especially around the toes and heel. It's also worth remembering the hiking socks you wear in winter should be even thicker — don't forget them when trying out a pair of boots intended for winter use.

There should be plenty of room for your toes to flex, but when laced up, your feet shouldn’t slip around within the boot. Long descents are an absolute killer if your toes keep on bashing into the front of your boots with every step. If you have wide feet or suffer from bunions, it’s a good idea to look for models that are designed specifically for your feet.