This in-demand Patagonia Nano Puff jacket is 30% off for Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is here, and this sleek and water-resistant Patagonia Nano Puff hoody is £66 off
It’s Amazon Prime Day, and you can get your hands on this highly sought after Nano Puff jacket from Patagonia for 30% off. Usually £220, this warm, water-resistant jacket is now just £154 on the Patagonia website, that’s a sizable saving of £66.
Well suited to treacherous weather, the stylish Nano Puff Fitz Roy Trout is made from 100% recycled polyester shell and lining to maximize sustainability. Available in the stylish Sleet Green colorway, the Nano Puff Fitz Roy Trout is both lightweight and cozy, keeping its wearer warm with Patagonia’s highly rated nano puff insulation.
Alongside a whole host of features, this Nano Puff jacket stands out due to its lucky Fitz Roy Trout logo, acting as a lucky charm to the hikers, trail runners and fishing enthusiasts lucky enough to snag one.
There are a host of Prime Day deals on Amazon now, but, Patagonia often reserve the best savings for their own website.
Patagonia has also cut prices more than 50% off selected apparel and gear in its Past Season gear sale, which includes waterproof jackets and fleeces. We've hand-picked a selection of the best deals below, or you can browse the whole sale yourself.
Patagonia Nano Puff: £220 £154 at Patagonia
Save £66 This sleek and stylish Patagonia Nano Puff Fitz Roy Trout jacket is 30% off in time for Prime Day. Available in sleet green, the Fitz Roy Trout is wind-proof, water resistant, insulating and incredibly comfy. This much loved jacket is also sustainably made, featuring 100% recycled polyester shell and lining.
