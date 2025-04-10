I've hiked and scrambled in comfort all over Scotland and the Alps with these awesome Arc'teryx pants – you can get them for under $140 at REI right now
These uber light and stretchy softshell pants deliver comfort on the trail, and they're 30% off while supplies last
With warm weather on the horizon, you might want to take advantage of spring sales to lighten up your hiking kit. Right now, you can pick up the awesome Arc'teryx Gamma Pants for just $139.93 at REI. That's a giant savings of 30% off the regular asking price for these hiking pants, which are easily the most comfortable I've ever owned.
I first tested these out when I was hiking in Chamonix during the Arc'teryx Alpine Academy a couple of years ago, and since then, I've worn them in the mountains of Scotland whenever the weather gets milder.
They're impossibly light, breathable, stretchy and comfortable making them great for warmer weather hikes when you still want to cover up as well as during the shoulder seasons thanks to decent wind and water-resistance. They're also very quick to dry which is hugely important here in Scotland.
Despite how light and soft they are, they're impressively abrasion-resistant and still aren't showing any signs of wear and tear despite me taking them on a few scrambles.
This deal applies to women's sizing in Black, and right now there are plenty of sizes still available, but you'll have to act fast as this style has been discontinued.
Looking for men's sizing? Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Arc'teryx Gamma Pants where you are.
Arc'teryx Gamma Pants Women's: $200 $139.93 at REI
Save $60 Incredibly versatile and durable, the women's Arc'teryx Gamma pants are the go-to option for anyone requiring wind protection, climate control, stretch and all-mountain performance.
A comfortable, adjustable waistband is designed to ride under your harness without chafing, and though the new model doesn’t have adjustable cuffs, they’re tapered to avoid catching on your boots as you walk.
For stashing your phone and gloves, you’ve got two zipped hip pockets plus a thigh pocket, though for those who like to carry a map or giant phone, the thigh pocket may be too small.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on the Arc'teryx Gamma Pants near you:
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.