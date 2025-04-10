I've hiked and scrambled in comfort all over Scotland and the Alps with these awesome Arc'teryx pants – you can get them for under $140 at REI right now

With warm weather on the horizon, you might want to take advantage of spring sales to lighten up your hiking kit. Right now, you can pick up the awesome Arc'teryx Gamma Pants for just $139.93 at REI. That's a giant savings of 30% off the regular asking price for these hiking pants, which are easily the most comfortable I've ever owned.

I first tested these out when I was hiking in Chamonix during the Arc'teryx Alpine Academy a couple of years ago, and since then, I've worn them in the mountains of Scotland whenever the weather gets milder.

They're impossibly light, breathable, stretchy and comfortable making them great for warmer weather hikes when you still want to cover up as well as during the shoulder seasons thanks to decent wind and water-resistance. They're also very quick to dry which is hugely important here in Scotland.

Despite how light and soft they are, they're impressively abrasion-resistant and still aren't showing any signs of wear and tear despite me taking them on a few scrambles.

A comfortable, adjustable waistband is designed to ride under your harness without chafing, and though the new model doesn’t have adjustable cuffs, they’re tapered to avoid catching on your boots as you walk.

For stashing your phone and gloves, you’ve got two zipped hip pockets plus a thigh pocket, though for those who like to carry a map or giant phone, the thigh pocket may be too small.

