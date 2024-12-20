This Leatherman multi-tool is the perfect sidekick for hikers and there are still a few days left to save 20% in REI's Christmas sale

Leatherman tools aren't often discounted, but REI has dropped the price down to just $55 on the Leatherman Sidekick, and it's perfect for Christmas shoppers

Still looking for last-minute Christmas gifts? Right now, you can pick up the highly-rated Leatherman Sidekick multi-tool for just $55.89 at REI. That's a healthy savings of nearly 20% off the list price for this reliable piece of kit that gets an average 4.4 star rating from hikers and campers.

As I've written before, I never leave the house without my Leatherman and this pocket-sized version is extremely handy. The stainless-steel blades are accessible from the outside and can be opened easily with one hand while you're stabilizing your camping pot with the other. The rounded handles offer a comfortable grip.

It's got loads of uses, from pliers with spring-action jaws to medium, small and Phillips screwdrivers for tinkering with gear. There bottle and can openers for nights around the campfire and even a one-inch. ruler. Once you get your hands on it, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

This deal applies to the stainless steel model, and the sale ends on December 31 so don't sleep on this one.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Leatherman multi-tools.

Compact, lightweight and made for just about any job, the Sidekick also comes with a nylon carrying sheath to keep it protected in transite.

