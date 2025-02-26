This SOS subscription plan works with iPhone, InReach and other satellite devices and pays for backcountry emergencies – it's cheaper than a pair of running shoes

Overwatch x Rescue is the first SOS plan to take advantage of iPhone's new satellite messaging capabilities

An SOS subscription service says it's the first to take advantage of iPhone's new satellite messaging capabilities, offering hikers, climbers and skiers an affordable way to call for help when things go wrong in the backcountry.

Overwatch X Rescue is an emergency SOS subscription service developed by Florida-based FocusPoint International that was previously only available on specific satellite communicators. Now, it's available to anyone whose device can connect via satellite and deliver SMS messages – that means you can use it on your Garmin inReach and Zoleo satellite devices as well as on iPhone 14, 15, or 16 running iOS 18 with the SOS function for those in the U.S. and Canada.

“By separating our plan from device dependency, we’re democratizing access to critical emergency support, reducing – and often eliminating – the financial exposure tied to a rescue, and redefining how people stay safe in remote environments,” says Greg Pearson, founder and CEO of FocusPoint

From the Grand Canyon to the Himalayas, recreating in the backcountry can be dangerous, and even though a mountain rescue mission is typically free of charge, there can be hefty medical costs associated with injury in the backcountry.

If you require air evacuation from the wilderness and a private helicopter is the only one available, you might find yourself hit with a bill for tens of thousands of dollars (Image credit: Overwatch X Rescue)

If you require air evacuation from the wilderness and a private helicopter is the only one available, you might find yourself hit with a bill for tens of thousands of dollars in the US. When you get to the hospital for treatment, you're also likely to need to pay a deductible and incur out-of-pocket expenses at best, and might discover the harsh reality that your insurance plan doesn't cover your activity at worst. Pearson says with Overwatch X Rescue, those costs are all covered.

"Different from Garmin SAR 100, which is an insurance plan, Overwatch x Rescue is NOT insurance. OxR covers the bill directly, eliminating claims, deductibles, and reimbursement delays," explains Pearson.

For $79.99 a year, which let's be honest is less than most of us drop on a pair of trail running shoes, Overwatch X Rescue says subscribers can access 24/7 multilingual emergency assistance which covers search and rescue, medical evacuation and treatment and repatriation. The subscription covers high-altitude activities and natural disasters. Pearson tells Advnture that the plan "eliminates the stress of high-cost rescues, no matter the activity, and covers what insurance typically doesn’t."

“It reinforces our mission to give outdoor enthusiasts the tools and confidence to be more comfortable outside their comfort zone."

You can request emergency assistance from the company's Crisis Response Centre in just two clicks (Image credit: Overwatch X Rescue)

How do you use Overwatch X Rescue with your iPhone?

If you own an iPhone 14 or above, upon purchasing the Overwatch X Rescue subscription plan, you'll receive access to an Apple shortcut that enables you to request emergency assistance from the company's Crisis Response Centre in just two clicks, instantly communicating critical details and your location to speed up response time. You can also share these details using Apple Maps’ share location feature combined with iMessage, enabled by Apple’s satellite messaging.

Sign up for a subscription at Overwatch X Rescue where the service says you'll be able to connect up to three compatible devices per account – that means you could connect your satellite communicator, iPhone 15 and Garmin Forerunner watch to make sure you're covered if one of your devices gets lost or damaged. Each individual must have their own Overwatch x Rescue account to access benefits.