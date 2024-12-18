Soon you'll be able to experience this Yosemite meadow as it was 150 years ago thanks to $18 million restoration project

After years of work, efforts to restore wetlands in Yosemite's Ackerson Meadow are almost complete

Hikers will soon be able to trek through an iconic Yosemite wilderness spot as it was 150 years ago thanks to a large-scale restoration project.

The $18 million project, which will be completed next year, has been restoring the scenic Ackerson Meadow to its natural wetland habitat.

Ackerson Meadow is the largest mid-elevation meadow in Yosemite National Park, spanning 400 acres of idyllic wetlands. Alongside being a popular hiking spot, the meadow – which was donated to the park in 2016 – is home to several endangered species, including the great grey owl and little willow flycatcher.

Despite the area’s popularity, the past 150 years of land use practices at Ackerson had drained 84 acres of vital wetland habitat as of 2021 and threatened another 103 acres.

This was not only damaging for the trails but also harmful to the hundreds of species that rely on Ackerson’s wetland environment.

In response, the largest wetland restoration project in Yosemite’s history was launched, and is close to fully restoring the drained areas, while the previously endangered areas are now protected.

Over the past two years, more than 200 officials and volunteers have manually installed more than 128,000 wetland container plants and sowed more than 90lb / 41kg of native seeds.

To combat drainage, they’ve filled the 151,000 cubic yards of erosion gullies with a combination of local soil, woodchips, and biochar, a carbon-rich substance that is used to improve soil health.

Ackerson Meadow Restoration - YouTube Watch On

These efforts are already having a positive impact on the area, successfully rejuvenating much of the once-barren wetland.

“It was really gratifying to see the re-wetting of the meadow,” said Restoration Ecologist Evan Wolf in a video published on the Yosemite National Park YouTube Channel.

“All of that meadow that gets re-wetted will resprout wetland plants, and next spring, from forest edge to forest edge, this meadow will be flourishing as a wetland again for the first time in a century and a half.”

With the project nearing completion, staff will return to the Ackerson Meadow in the spring for its final stage, planting an additional 297,000 plant containers on the newly restored wetland surface.

Despite being a part of Yosemite National Park, the Ackerson Meadow lies outside of the sprawling Yosemite Valley, where tourists regularly visit. Although it remains popular, the stunning spot is often far less busy than areas in the valley, providing visitors with space to escape the crowds at peak times.

Next summer, visitors will be able to experience Ackerson as it was before damaging land-use practices drained large areas. Although much of the meadow will be wetland, visitors will still be able to hike through certain dry and elevated sections.

If you're thinking of visiting Ackerson Meadow, it may be worth investing in a new pair of waterproof hiking boots to help you traverse the odd boggy section.