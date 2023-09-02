UTMB live: "I feel terrible" – Walmsley wins in under 20 hours, crushes Jornet's record

The US runner says he's just standing on the shoulders of the female US winners who have come before him at the UTMB

American ultra runner Jim Walmsley has just run through the packed streets of Chamonix to thunderous applause with his arms held high and two thumbs up, crossing the finish line as the first US man to do so in the 20 year history of the UTMB.

Walmsley has finished in 19:37:42, shaving 12 minutes of Killian Jornet's record time in 2022.

Speaking from the podium, he admits it wasn't as easy as he made it look.

"I feel terrible. I've felt terrible for a while."

After spending the night second place behind Zach Miller, he found his stride around 10 a.m. on Saturday, took the lead and never looked back. He says he's focused his training on the hikes and felt pretty strong there, comparatively, despite some GI issues to overcome.

"I knew if I was close with the last three climbs, I could probably take time back if my stomach settled down."

Asked how he feels about becoming the first US man to win the 106.2-mile race around the Mont Blanc Massif, he said he feels he's just joined a growing line of Americans to take the top spot.

"It just feels like I get to join the strong US women contingent. They've done it again and again here and I'm just happy to stand on their shoulders."

Previously, American runners Krissy Moehl, Nikki Kimball, Rory Bosio and Courtney Dauwalter have won the challenging trail ultra marathon.

Speaking of Dauwalter, she's back this year and looking ferocious on the course. With one more climb and less than 20 km to go, she's currently a full hour ahead of second-placed Fuzhiao Xiang.

As we write, another US runner Zach Miller is crossing the finish line in second place, also in under 20 hours.

Whatever happens next, it's a great day for American trail running