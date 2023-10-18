Is Vail Resorts eyeing further expansion in Europe?
The company is reportedly in talks to acquire another Swiss resort
Colorado-based Vail Resorts looks set to continue its advance on the Alps this season. After acquiring its first ownership stake in a Swiss resort last year, the massive mountain resort company is reportedly in talks to buy Crans-Montana in Switzerland.
According to Swiss newspaper Le Temps, Vail Resorts management has been holding meetings with Czech billionaire Radovan Vitek regarding purchase of the ski lifts and parking lots. As explained by Unofficial Networks, the main sticking point regarding the negotiations is the issue of the parking structures, which are in need of extensive repairs. So far, both Vail Resorts and Vitek have declined to comment on the potential deal.
Crans-Montana ski area is two hours east of Geneva in the French-speaking part of the canton of Valais. The resort is composed of 140km (87 miles) of completely south-facing marked pistes. Crans-Montana is often on the World Cup schedule, usually for women's speed events.
Should the sale go through, it will mean that Epic Pass holders will have 42 resorts across the world to choose from this winter. Vail already has a 55 percent holding in Switzerland's Andermatt-Sedrun, which it acquired last year marking its first European property.
If the company's history is anything to go by, Crans-Montana won't be the last European acquisition for the ski giants either – their seemingly unlimited expansion has caused friction in ski communities in recent years, but for many looking to get more use out of their ski pants is cause to celebrate.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
