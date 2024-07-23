The makers of Swiss Army Knife bring a Finnish vibe to a seriously stylish new multitool

Multitools are usually fairly utilitarian pieces of kit, but the new limited edition Victorinox Farmer x Alox Damast looks to be a cut above the rest.

And if you like the look of it, you’d better snap one up fast: only 7,000 will go on sale.

It’s the latest model in the Alox series from the makers of the original Swiss Army Knif, all of which feature handle covers made from a distinctive stamped and polished aluminum. It’s pretty much a deluxe version of the lightweight Victorinox Alox Bantam, but adding several tools and upgrading the blade to a Damasteel one, featuring one of that brand’s many patterns.

In this case the pattern is one called Hakkapella, inspired by the Finnish light cavalrymen known as Hakkapeliitta, who fought in the 30 Years Wars in Europe (1618 to 1648). So you could call the Victorinox Farmer x Alox Damast a Finnish Army Knife.

Victorinox has used Damasteel blades with the Hakkapella patten in a few products in the past, but this collaboration really shows off the swirly motif to great effect.

The main Damasteel blade is created from 115 layers for improved toughness, according to the brand.

The Alox Damast boasts 10 tools in total including:

A large blade

A can opener

Two screwdrivers (3mm and 7mm flathead drivers)

A bottle opener

A wire stripper

A reamer

Scissors

A wood saw

A key ring

The Victorinox Farmer x Alox Damast special edition is 3.7in / 9.4cm in length and weighs 3.8oz / 108g .

Each of the 7,000 knives is numbered and costs $275.