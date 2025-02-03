Voited launches Wearever 3-in-1 winter jacket, with the coverage of a changing robe minus the sleeping bag looks

Changing robes are big news. Where once they were simple pull-over hoodies fashioned by surfers who stitched together a couple of old towels to protect their dignity on the beach, the market has exploded in recent years and is now awash (no pun intended) with highly technical garments, with prices to match.

It's pretty standard now to see changing robes sported by dog walkers, parents on the school run, and around many a campfire. Of course, wild swimmers and paddleboarders are still wearing them too.

But if you want the coverage of a changing robe without the voluminous size then other options are appearing.

Voited is the latest company to capitalise on this growing niche, and has just launched the Wearever jacket - a 3-in-1 garment designed for backcountry adventures and campfire cookouts.

The Voited Wearever jacket is a unisex garment (Image credit: Voited)

The Wearever jacket is a twist on Voited's Drycoat 2.0 and offers the same protection in a slimmed down fit.

In a statement announcing its release the company said: "After many customers shared stories around why they use their drycoats for dog walks, school runs and countryside hikes etc, this jacket was constructed to offer the same comfort as a drycoat but with considered design tweaks to make it more versatile day-to-day."

The hooded outer has a hydrostatic head of 18,000mm and a breathability rating of 5,000mm, with a full length zip that has a zip garage and storm flap to keep the elements out.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's made from 50D 100% Repreve Our Ocean® recycled polyester, which is manufactured from discarded plastic bottles, aimed at reducing ocean pollution. It's also treated with Bionic Finish®Eco Fluorine Free DWR (durable water repellent) and uses what the company calls TRFF technology in its insulation to created a three-dimensional grid structure for exceptional warmth, compression, and rebound properties.

The jacket also has fleece-lined and zippered side pockets with storm flaps, to prevent water seeping in during a downpour.

The padded inner vest, which attaches into the jacket with loops and poppers, is full length and, like the jacket, closes with a zip.

CloudTech fleece lines the vest and pockets and hood of the outer to provide extra coziness. The vest is also reversible, and you can see what that looks like in the image below.

The Voited Wearever jacket is available online now in the UK, comes in sizes XS to XL and costs £199.

We've got one on test at Advnture, so look out for a full review soon.