Quechua unveils new technical hiking line "crafted with the spirit of adventure"

Quechua has unveiled a new hiking collection for spring that it says takes a technical approach to design with highly functional and affordable pieces.

Based in the French Alps, the mountain sports arm of the Decathlon brand says the 2025 outdoor collection is based on 25 years of feedback and innovations from mountain professionals, outdoor enthusiasts and a global team of designers.

"Each piece in this collection is crafted with the spirit of adventure in mind," states Quechua, which says it has used cutting-edge technology to design gear that can withstand tough terrain and conditions.

New this season are two lightweight waterproof jackets. The MH500 is a three-layer jacket with a 20,000 mm hydrostatic head rating – that's usually more than adequate for the needs of most three-season hikers – and looks to be nearly as light as the Montane Phase Lite weighing just 425g for a men’s size L and 400g for a women’s size M. It's available now in mens and women's sizing for £79.99. It's listed as running small and has a more trim and stylish cut, so size up if you're looking for lots of room to layer.

If you're looking for more serious wet weather protection, the MH900 Hiking Jacket is a 3-layer affair with the same waterproof rating as the MH500 plus a YKK Flatknit Aquaguard zipper, sealed seams, and water-blocking flaps over the ventilation zips, which you can unzip when the humidity starts to build up and stay cool. It's only a few grams heavier than the MH500 and is available now for £119.99.

The MH500 Backpack has a breathable design to help keep sweat to a minimum (Image credit: Quechua)

For hauling gear, there's a new backpack that comes in both daypack and fastpacking sizes and incorporates what the brand describes as "cutting edge technology" to ensure a comfortable carry.

The MH500 Backpack has a breathable design to help keep sweat to a minimum, with 70mm of airflow provided by the mesh back system. It's built with a metal frame and 2D mesh and weighs in at around 2.6lbs (1,200g) which isn't the lightest pack we've tested but defintely places it in the lighter category.

The MH500 Backpack is available in 25L size £44.99 and a larger 38L suitable for big days and light overnights for £59.99.

The design of the uppers in these shoes is all about fit for comfort (Image credit: Quechua)

If it's a new pair of hikers you're after, the MH500 light shoes are designed for summer adventures where you want to move fast. Hot feet can be the first thing to slow you down on summer hikes if you wear the wrong shoes, but with recycled mesh you should be able to count on optimal airflow and the design of the uppers is all about fit for comfort, witch a design the brand's product managers says "feels perfectly wrapped" around your foot.

If you're going the distance, a foam midsole delivers lightweight cushioning and comfort, with reinforced areas under your heel and toe for added protection on rough and rocky terrain. The MH500 light shoes are available in men's and women's sizing, with a price tag of just £54.99.